Maxx Crosby needs thumb surgery next after procedure on knee

Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby posted a photo of himself on his Instagram account Wednesday in a bed from what appears to be a hospital room.

It took pretty much everything Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby had to get on the football field toward the end of the season.

The left knee injury he was dealing with was such a constant issue that he changed his practice schedule and some weeks was a game-time decision to play.

While Crosby never revealed the extent of the injury, it obviously was serious enough to require a doctor’s care. He posted a photo of himself on his Instagram account Wednesday in a bed from what appears to be a hospital room.

Most of his left leg was covered by an Ace bandage and supported by a brace. It’s unknown whether Crosby was preparing for or had just come out of surgery, but he seemed in good spirits as he flashed a smile and raised both arms in a muscle flex.

In the post, Crosby wrote: “Undisputed. 1%”

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Crosby underwent a cleanup procedure on the knee, and he is expected to be ready to go for the 2024 season.

When contacted by the Review-Journal, Crosby said the bursa was removed from his left knee.

“It was literally filleted and inflamed, and (I) had to keep getting my knee all drained, so they had to cut me open and take it out,” he said.

Crosby said he’s been dealing with the left knee problem since Week 2 of the season.

Crosby also said he needs thumb surgery because his right thumb was “completely torn” in the Raiders’ game against the Jets on Nov. 12.

“I’ve been playing through that for almost half the year on top of it,” he said.

He said he will have the thumb surgery within the next two weeks.

“So we’re blessed. I’ll be back in no time,” Crosby said.

