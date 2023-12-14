Maxx Crosby offers strong response to notion of shutting it down

Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby cut off any suggestion he should rest his injured knee for next season with the team falling out of the playoff hunt.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) runs with a ball he thought was fumbled by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) watch the last play of an NFL football game against Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. Viking won 3-0. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) poses for a photo with General Manager Champ Kelly, left, Sandra Douglass Morgan, president, and Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce, right, after he received the 2023 Raiders' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Don’t expect the Raiders’ status in the standings to affect Maxx Crosby’s decision about whether to continue playing through a knee injury.

The team’s star defensive end said Wednesday he plans on finishing the season no matter how the playoff race plays out.

“There’s a lot of (expletive) going around, talking about shutting people down because of this or that, but that’s a bunch of (expletive),” Crosby said. “At the end of the day, we train all year round to play a guaranteed 17 games. So that’s what we plan on doing.”

Crosby is listed as questionable for the Raiders’ next game Thursday against the Chargers, but he is expected to play. He’s kept suiting up despite his injury for a while now.

Crosby became the first NFL player this season to appear in a game despite being labeled as doubtful the same week during the Raiders’ 31-17 loss to the Chiefs on Nov. 26. He even spent a night in the hospital three days before kickoff when his knee became infected.

The Raiders are still alive in the playoff hunt with four games remaining. They have a 1 percent chance of making the postseason, according to the New York Times’ simulator. That number rises to 53 percent if the Raiders win out.

On the other hand, the team’s chances would be almost zero with a loss Thursday. Crosby plans to continue playing even if that happens.

Injury report

Wide receiver Davante Adams was listed as questionable for Thursday’s game with an illness on the final injury report Wednesday.

Adams was not listed on Monday or Tuesday’s injury reports. He was labeled a non-participant in practice Wednesday, but that was an estimate because the team has not held a full workout this week.

Running back Josh Jacobs was also listed as questionable with a quad injury that forced him out of Sunday’s game. He was listed as a non-participant in practice all three days this week.

The Raiders have questions marks on the offensive line entering Thursday’s game as well. Starting left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder) and starting center Andre James (ankle) are both out.

Dylan Parham slid over from guard to center when James was hurt Sunday and is expected to do so again. Jordan Meredith will likely take Parham’s spot at guard. Thayer Munford will once again man Miller’s spot at left tackle.

Cornerback Brandon Facyson (shin) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (ankle) were also listed as questionable. Facyson was listed as a full participant all week, though he has been on injured reserve the entire regular season.

Different look

First-round pick Tyree Wilson recorded one of the Raiders’ five sacks Sunday, giving him 2½ on the season.

Wilson was lined up inside on the play as part of a new look that places four pass rushers along the defensive line.

“He did a really good job,” Crosby said. “We gave them a few different looks, having four defensive ends on the field at once. If we can keep the offense guessing as much as we can, I think that’s going to be to our advantage.”

Wilson believes playing inside helps exploit his talents. The seventh overall pick has 24 tackles and one forced fumble as a rookie.

“It’s not that different,” Wilson said. “You just have to react quicker and play with your hands, which is something I naturally do. I feel my athleticism is a disadvantage to the interior linemen. I wanted to be in there to open up things for the guys on the edge and be disruptive to the guards and push the pocket.”

Ready to roll

Second-year running back Zamir White said he is prepared to step up if Jacobs is unable to play.

White has just 37 carries in 27 career games after being picked in the fourth round last year out of Georgia. He had two carries for 8 yards last week after Jacobs went down.

“I’m ready for it,” White said. “Personally, I feel more than ready just by how I’ve prepared and all the extra work I’ve done with Josh. You never know when it’s going to be your time or your day, so you just have to stay locked in and I am.”

