Maxx Crosby rejoins Raiders after cleared from COVID list

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been activated from the COVID-19 list and cleared to return to the team. He was on the practice field at the team facility for Friday morning’s training camp practice.

Crosby, who led the team with 10 sacks as a rookie last season, went on the list Aug. 6 and missed a week of camp.

Coach Jon Gruden was excited to see him back. While Crosby racked up those impressive sack numbers last season, he still has plenty of things to work on.

While admitting that Crosby “did a lot of good things” last season, Gruden also said, “I think we were last in the NFL in jumping offsides. We didn’t control the pocket very well at times. He is one of the leaders on this team and on this defense. I think he can improve in every area, not just sack totals, but against the run. I think he can improve just about every phase of his game — recognizing schemes, you name it.”

Crosby posted a photo of himself entering the facility in his mask Friday morning to his Instagram story.

Now that’s fast

At some point, Raiders players, coaches and fans will run out of ways to describe just how fast rookie first-round pick Henry Ruggs runs.

That day has not yet come.

Tight end Darren Waller told a story Friday of watching the combine with a friend back in February who came up with a descriptive comparison for the speed of Ruggs running the 40-yard-dash.

“He was like, ‘It’s like a roach when you cut the lights on, he just got to skating,’” Waller said. “It’s as advertised or even crazier in person. It looks effortless, I know it’s not, but I haven’t seen anything like it.”

Missing, not out

Running back Josh Jacobs and right tackle Trent Brown were not on the practice field for the third consecutive day.

Gruden once again firmly stated the absences are part of a plan and not of any concern.

“You’ll see those guys soon enough,” he said. “They’re not out. You don’t see them, but they’re working. They’re working in a different capacity. We need the time on task with some of these who we have no idea about.”

Gruden indicated any reps Jacobs would take would be one less for newcomer Devontae Booker or rookie Lynn Bowden, who is making the transition from wide receiver and quarterback in college to running back with the Raiders.

“Neither one of them took a snap in the offseason,” he said. “I want to see them. I have stuff in here for Jacobs and Trent Brown and some of the other guys to do right now.”

For the first time since media viewing of practice began on Wednesday, the Raiders did go through some competitive periods of offense against defense.

The team has the day off on Saturday. Pads will be on for the first time on Monday.

Jones signing official

The Raiders formally added former first-round pick Datone Jones to the roster, announcing the signing late Friday afternoon.

Jones played all four games of the preseason with the Jaguars last season before he was released and spent the year as a free agent. He last played in a regular-season game with the Cowboys in 2018 when he appeared in just one contest before going on season-ending injured reserve.

The 30-year-old was selected 26th overall by the Packers in 2013. He joins the list of Rod Marinelli’s former pupils who have joined the Raiders’ new defensive line coach in Las Vegas.

He has played in 67 games with nine starts, recording 10 sacks and defending seven passes.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

