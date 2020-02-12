Mock drafts predicting Raiders may select offensive, defensive playmakers

The Raiders have two first-round picks in 2020 and analysts have begun to put out their mock drafts, presenting scenarios for what the Raiders may do at No. 12 and No. 19 overall.

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against UCLA, in Pasadena, Calif. Lamb was selected to The Associated Press All-Big 12 Conference team, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

In their first mock drafts, ESPN analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay put out two scenarios that are fairly realistic and go to some of the Raiders biggest needs.

Kiper has the Raiders picking Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at No. 12 overall and then Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray at No. 19 — netting Las Vegas a needed top wide receiver and a key defensive playmaker.

McShay takes a similar approach at No. 12, selecting Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy — regarded as one of the top two wideouts in the 2020 draft class. But at No. 19, McShay selects Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson to give the Raiders another young defensive back to pair with 2019 draft picks Johnathan Abram, Trayvon Mullen and Isaiah Johnson.

For more on the picks and their potential fit with Las Vegas, check out the video with Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons.

