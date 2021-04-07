Money management, NFL dreams drive Raiders’ Alec Ingold

During an interview with Heidi Fang on Vegas Nation’s Takeaways podcast, Ingold said hearing “no” frequently as a salesman toughened him up for his path to the NFL.

Raiders fullback Alec Ingold discusses his partnership with the Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada, a program aimed at teaching financial literacy to teenagers, and also gives his outlook on the 2021 season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs with the football as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann (56) closes in during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Being told “no” never sat well with Raiders’ fullback Alec Ingold. But as a salesman of Oracle software and risk management insurance in college, he was used to rejection.

It wasn’t until he went undrafted in 2019 that the term truly started to bother him.

During an interview with Heidi Fang on Vegas Nation’s Takeaways podcast, Ingold said hearing “no” frequently as a salesman toughened him up for his path to the NFL.

A finance major at University of Wisconsin, Ingold had the business sense to market himself to get where he wanted to be – playing in the NFL.

After the COVID-19 pandemic brought on financial uncertainty for many Nevadans, Ingold seized the opportunity to parlay his popularity as a football player with his financial mind to help young adults prepare for the future.

In his partnership with Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada, Ingold will offer a virtual series with 12 lessons to eighth- through 12th-grade students throughout the state. The program, Alec Ingold’s Money Mini Camp, is being offered through the end of the school year. He’s also the keynote speaker for a virtual job fair beginning May 4 called JA Inspire.

A lottery will be held for up to 100 students who complete the Money Mini Camp to the chance for a meet and greet with Ingold and other players in June.

Money Mini Camp is being offered to students through their schools for free. Teachers can register their class or school for participation for the limited remaining openings by contacting Kelly Guzman at Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada at kelly.deguzman@ja.org or 702-214-0502. More information is also available at https://alecingold.com/money-mini-camp.

