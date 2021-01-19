New RJ weekly offseason video series on Raiders begins

Throughout the Raiders' offseason, Vegas Nation's Heidi Fang and Sam Gordon will evaluate each position group and discuss what the team can do to improve. In this episode, they assess the Raiders defensive ends and defensive tackles, and discuss the hire of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is sacked by Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

As the Packers, Buccaneers, Chiefs and Bills compete for NFL supremacy, the Raiders are retooling, hoping to build toward the postseason after concluding their inaugural season in Las Vegas with an 8-8 record.

And with that in mind, Vegas Nation’s Heidi Fang and Sam Gordon are here to keep you posted every step of the way.

Throughout the offseason, the two will break down the 2020 season. What worked. What didn’t work. What needs to change and what should stay the same. Player by player. Position by position. Week after week.

The Raiders made their first marquee move last week, hiring Gus Bradley to solidify their defense. And Heidi and Sam discussed the implications of his arrival while beginning their breakdown of the team’s defensive line.

Tune in every week for a new positional breakdown and for reaction to any additional marquee moves in what is setting up to be another compelling offseason for the silver and black.