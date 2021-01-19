56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

New RJ weekly offseason video series on Raiders begins

Throughout the Raiders' offseason, Vegas Nation's Heidi Fang and Sam Gordon will evaluate each position group and discuss what the team can do to improve. In this episode, they assess the Raiders defensive ends and defensive tackles, and discuss the hire of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
Staff report
January 18, 2021 - 5:43 pm
 
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is sacked by Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan H ...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is sacked by Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

As the Packers, Buccaneers, Chiefs and Bills compete for NFL supremacy, the Raiders are retooling, hoping to build toward the postseason after concluding their inaugural season in Las Vegas with an 8-8 record.

And with that in mind, Vegas Nation’s Heidi Fang and Sam Gordon are here to keep you posted every step of the way.

Throughout the offseason, the two will break down the 2020 season. What worked. What didn’t work. What needs to change and what should stay the same. Player by player. Position by position. Week after week.

The Raiders made their first marquee move last week, hiring Gus Bradley to solidify their defense. And Heidi and Sam discussed the implications of his arrival while beginning their breakdown of the team’s defensive line.

Tune in every week for a new positional breakdown and for reaction to any additional marquee moves in what is setting up to be another compelling offseason for the silver and black.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders owner Mark Davis buys Aces from MGM
Raiders owner Mark Davis buys Aces from MGM
2
New RJ weekly offseason video series on Raiders begins
New RJ weekly offseason video series on Raiders begins
3
Potential draft, free agent targets for Raiders in 2021
Potential draft, free agent targets for Raiders in 2021
4
Raiders have a rich Super Bowl history
Raiders have a rich Super Bowl history
5
Raiders offer to host Super Bowl in 2024; Pro Bowl pushed to 2022
Raiders offer to host Super Bowl in 2024; Pro Bowl pushed to 2022
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST