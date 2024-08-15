New team coming to town means high prices for Raiders’ preseason game

The Cowboys will visit Allegiant Stadium for the first time this weekend to play a preseason game against the Raiders at 7 p.m. Saturday. It’s led to huge ticket demand.

Raiders fans cheer during an NFL football practice at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Dallas Cowboys’ first trip to Allegiant Stadium to play the Raiders this weekend is proving to be a popular item on the secondary ticket market.

The two teams’ preseason game at 7 p.m. Saturday is the most expensive matchup of the week on the ticket broker website TickPick. The Raiders-Cowboys game has an average purchase price of $914. That’s 73 percent higher than the second-most expensive game of the week, Bears-Bengals at $112.

TickPick had 4,975 tickets available to Raiders-Cowboys as of Thursday morning. The average listed price was $495.

The cheapest ticket to the game is $110, well above the next-highest get-in price of $55 to Bears-Bengals.

Prices won’t get any lower next week when the Raiders host the 49ers at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at Allegiant Stadium. The cheapest ticket for that game as of Thursday morning was $121 on TickPick.

Those preseason prices are still a bargain compared to the regular season. The Raiders’ home opener against the Panthers on Sept. 22 has an average listed ticket price of $656 on TickPick. The cheapest ticket listed is $248.

Raiders tickets have been the most sought after on the secondary market each season since fans were able to attend games in Las Vegas in 2021.

The team’s 10 games at Allegiant Stadium last year — one in the preseason and nine in the regular season — drew an average crowd of 56,972, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data tracked by the Review-Journal.

An average of 63 percent of those fans, or 35,892 per game, were from out of town, according to the data.

