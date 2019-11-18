Newcomers pay immediate dividends for Raiders’ defense

D.J. Swearinger and Dion Jordan each played significant roles in the 17-10 win over the Bengals despite being signed just a week ago.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley is knocked out of bounds by Oakland Raiders free safety D.J. Swearinger (21) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders called in reinforcements this week for a defensive unit ravaged by injury.

Safety D.J. Swearinger and defensive end Dion Jordan paid immediate dividends in Sunday’s 17-10 home win over the Bengals just a week after signing with the organization.

The Raiders made use of the extra days off since playing last Thursday night against the Chargers. They added both players to the roster and incorporated them in the gameplan.

Swearinger, who had been a free agent since he was released by Arizona in September, started at safety and led the team with seven tackles.

“I felt great, especially with what they asked of me,” said Swearinger, who saw most of his action on early downs. “It was similar to what I ran in Arizona so that really helped me with the terminology and to adapt quickly.”

Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was a defensive backs coach in Cincinnati in 2014 and 2015 when Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther ran the Bengals defense.

Jordan recorded a sack and a hurry in his first game of the season. He missed the first 10 weeks while serving a suspension after testing positive for Adderall while with the Seahawks. The Raiders signed him last weekend just prior to Jordan becoming eligible again on Tuesday.

He was used primarily as a pass-rush specialist on Sunday.

“I had a ton of fun,” the 29-year-old San Francisco native said. “I had a blast going out there with these guys. I feel like the defensive line as a whole did a good job getting after the quarterback. To be in the Bay Area and do it with these dudes was dope. Hopefully I can start helping more on first and second downs, too.”

Jordan was disappointed in a neutral-zone infraction that cost his team five yards in the first half, but excited he was able to get to Cincinnati quarterback Ryan Finley for a sack during the third quarter.

“It was like getting a monkey off my back,” he said. “(The penalty) was just being undisciplined. But I was able to put it behind me and just kind of keep going.”

Both players credited their teammates and the coaching staff for easing the transition process and helping them be ready to play right away.

“I came in and met with the coaches over the weekend when I got here and just made sure I studied every night,” Swearinger said. “We got great results.

“I’ve been loving Jon Gruden for awhile. I appreciate everything about this organization and this locker room and I’m ready to go to war with them any time I get a chance. I’m excited to do anything I can to help them win a championship.”

