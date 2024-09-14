NFL hands out fines for Raiders-Chargers brawl

Several players were fined after a late-game fight in Week 1 that led to the ejections of Raiders cornerback Jack Jones and Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer.

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) is held back by officials on a fight with Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Several players from the Raiders and Chargers have been issued fines by the NFL after a fight in the end zone late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s season opener.

No suspensions were issued, though Raiders cornerback Jack Jones and Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer were ejected from the game for their actions. Palmer was blocking Jones away from the play when the situation escalated.

Palmer was fined $11,255 for his role in starting the fracas, which happened after a failed 2-point conversion play with the Chargers leading 22-10. Jones was docked $5,472

Three other Raiders defenders received fines for entering the fray late.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins got hit with $11,255 fines, while safety Marcus Epps received the largest penalty of $11,817.

