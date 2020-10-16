NFL stadiums begin allowing fans but don’t expect Raiders to follow

As Allegiant Stadium stands ready to be fanless for the entire 2020 NFL season nearly half of the league’s 32 teams are set to allow people in the stands going into Week 6.

Fans watch a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) celebrates his touchdown score with center Rodney Hudson (61) during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Las Vegas Raiders fans at Arrowhead Stadium before the start of an NFL football game with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Fans watch as the Atlanta Falcons play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Players and staff of the New York Giants stand and kneel as they and fans in attendance listen to the national anthem before the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys fans Jamie Ramirez, of Amarillo, Texas, reacts after quarterback Dak Prescott was injured on a tackle by New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan during the third quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Arlington. Prescott was injured o the play when Ryan came down on his right leg and left the game. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Fans wait for the start of a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants in an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Dallas Cowboys fans look on as Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is carted off the field after suffering a severe right leg injury during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Dallas won 37-34. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

As Allegiant Stadium stands ready to be fanless for the entire 2020 NFL season, nearly half of the league’s 32 teams are set to allow people in the stands entering Week 6.

Nine of the 14 games this week will feature fans at a reduced capacity, according to the NFL, as 15 clubs are set to host fans. The Philadelphia Eagles are the latest, announcing this week they’ll host up to 7,500 fans at Lincoln Financial Field beginning Sunday.

“We believe we have been able to do that safely and that’s what our data says,” said Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president of club business and league events on a media call Wednesday. “Feedback from fans has been great.”

Through Week 5 of this season there have been 246,964 fans at games total, according to data tracked by ESPN. The Dallas Cowboys have the highest attendance, with 71,876 fans in their three home games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. To put that in perspective, that’s not enough fans to sellout the 80,000-seat capacity facility for a single game.

There have been no health-related issues tied to allowing fans in stadiums through the first quarter of the season, as the NFL has strict safety measures in place, set by working closely with league, team, state and local officials in each jurisdiction.

‘Shared best practices’

“We have shared best practices from the clubs that have hosted fans safely and responsibly,” said Brian McCarthy, NFL spokesman. “We also engaged a company that tracked COVID cases in the local area in time periods before and after fans attending games.

”There’s been no indication that NFL games with fans are having an impact on daily COVID case trends at the local or state level.”

With early indication that plans for NFL teams that allow fans are working, McCarthy expects more teams to begin to allow fans in the coming weeks.

“We anticipate more cities coming online in the next few weeks while stadiums that have hosted fans will increase their capacity as the season progresses,” McCarthy said.

Don’t expect one of those teams to be the Raiders in their first NFL season in Las Vegas.

Team owner Mark Davis has been steadfast in his stance that if all 65,000 fans can’t attend games at the sold out Allegiant Stadium then no fans will attend games.

After making that statement ahead of the season kicking off, Davis has reiterated his stance several times since, including this month.

Davis has opted to watch his team play its home games on television at the Raiders’ Henderson headquarters about 11 miles from Allegiant Stadium, keeping true to his word that he’ll skip them as long as fans aren’t there.

“I took the approach that if no fans could be there, I wouldn’t either,” Davis said earlier this month. “So I still haven’t gotten to see a game inside the stadium.”

No crowd, yes noise

The Raiders, like the rest of the teams playing without fans have pipped in artificial crowd noise over the speakers in the stadium.

It wasn’t until last week’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium that the Raiders played in front of actual fans, with 13,311 showing up for the game, according to ESPN.

Playing the first four weeks of the season without that crowd, the increased energy in the stadium was noticed. In the sea of red, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was able to spot some of the Raider Nation in the stands as well.

“I started hearing Raiders chants throughout the game for the first time. … It was awesome,” Carr said last week. “First time playing with fans, obviously we miss our fans, I miss our fans.”

Carr is looking forward to the day the team can play in front of fans in Las Vegas for the first time, remarking on the unique atmosphere Raiders fans bring.

“There’s nothing like a Raider home game, it’s just different,” Carr said after the game at Kansas City. “The rowdiness, the college atmosphere, but for some of our fans to travel out here, with the knowledge and wisdom to know this would be the first game with fans, and they showed up. Man, it was awesome to hear those Raiders chants going on in Arrowhead. It was pretty cool.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.