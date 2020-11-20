No new positive COVID-19 tests for Raiders on Friday morning

The Raiders remain on target to get several defensive players back in time for Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at the conclusion of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

There were no new COVID-19 positive test results Friday morning among the Raiders, according to a person close to the situation, and they remain on target to get several defensive players back from the COVID-19 list in time for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive backs Isaiah Johnson and Johnathan Abram, defensive linemen David Irving, Jonathan Hankins, Arden Key, Maliek Collins and Kendall Vickers were all placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday as high-risk close contacts of defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, joining defensive back Lamarcus Joyner, who was also placed on the list on Tuesday as a close contact of Ferrell.

While Ferrell remains a long shot to play, his defensive teammates are eligible to return in time to play Sunday against the Chiefs provided they test negative between now and Sunday.

None will have practiced in advance of the Chiefs game while going through COVID-19 protocols. Linebacker Cory Littleton, who was put on the COVID-19 list last week, has not practiced this week and his status remains in question.

