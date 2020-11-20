50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

No new positive COVID-19 tests for Raiders on Friday morning

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2020 - 7:01 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City ...
Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at the conclusion of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

There were no new COVID-19 positive test results Friday morning among the Raiders, according to a person close to the situation, and they remain on target to get several defensive players back from the COVID-19 list in time for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive backs Isaiah Johnson and Johnathan Abram, defensive linemen David Irving, Jonathan Hankins, Arden Key, Maliek Collins and Kendall Vickers were all placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday as high-risk close contacts of defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, joining defensive back Lamarcus Joyner, who was also placed on the list on Tuesday as a close contact of Ferrell.

While Ferrell remains a long shot to play, his defensive teammates are eligible to return in time to play Sunday against the Chiefs provided they test negative between now and Sunday.

None will have practiced in advance of the Chiefs game while going through COVID-19 protocols. Linebacker Cory Littleton, who was put on the COVID-19 list last week, has not practiced this week and his status remains in question.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Jon Gruden trying to be less profane version of former self
Jon Gruden trying to be less profane version of former self
2
Raiders have no new positive COVID-19 tests
Raiders have no new positive COVID-19 tests
3
No new positive COVID-19 tests for Raiders on Friday morning
No new positive COVID-19 tests for Raiders on Friday morning
4
NBA’s Damian Lillard still a Raiders fan despite team’s move
NBA’s Damian Lillard still a Raiders fan despite team’s move
5
10 Raiders defenders on COVID-19 list
10 Raiders defenders on COVID-19 list
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson, left, and strong safety Johnathan Abram (24) celeb ...
Raiders have no new positive COVID-19 tests
By / RJ

The nine defensive players on the COVID-19 list moved a step closer to playing on Sunday against the Chiefs. Clelin Ferrell, who tested positive early this week, is still not expected to play.

 
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders-Chiefs Rematch
RJ

Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Vinny Bonsignore, Le’Andre Fox, Review-Journal sports reporter Sam Gordon and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang and Adam Hill.