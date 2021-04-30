Plans back on for tailgate zone at Luxor for Allegiant Stadium events

In an only in Las Vegas gameday experience fans heading to events at Allegiant Stadium will have the opportunity to tailgate on the Las Vegas Strip.

A parking lot where MGM Resorts International plans to host tailgates for Allegiant Stadium events, at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Mandalay Bay Road, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

In an only-in-Las Vegas game day experience, fans heading to events at Allegiant Stadium will have the opportunity to tailgate on the Las Vegas Strip.

Luxor is set to offer a tailgating experience about a mile away from Allegiant Stadium, plans submitted to Clark County reveal. The area is listed as a tailgate lot during Las Vegas Raiders football games and other events throughout the year.

The tailgate plans were approved ahead of the 2020 NFL season, the Raiders’ maiden season in Las Vegas, which ended up being fanless. MGM Resorts resubmitted the plans, which the Clark County Zoning Commission will consider Wednesday.

Plans call for a 130,000 square foot area of the parking lot on the southeast corner of the Luxor to host temporary outdoor events with temporary structures.

“We’re creating a large pregame environment outside of Mandalay (Bay) and Luxor, which would be pretty special,” MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle said last year during an earnings call. “You’d walk over the (Hacienda Avenue) bridge to go to the game and come back (to the) tailgate party.”

Food and beverages vendors would be included, with on-premises consumption of alcohol, retail sales and live entertainment, broadcast units, offices, trailers, temporary restrooms and temporary structures throughout the area.

The site plans include three configurations for possible structures ranging in area from 29,752 square feet to 54,846 square feet.

The tailgate lot is surrounded by a 6-foot high decorative fence but would be accessible from pedestrian gates outside of the Luxor. The installation of the fence resulted in the loss of 13 parking spaces, the plans said.

There are two areas on the west side of the Shoppes at Mandalay Place sky bridge that would provide additional food and beverage options for attendees, in addition to space for management and logistical facilities.

The Hacienda Avenue bridge will be closed on event days and will be a main feeder of fans who will pass by the tailgate area.

“We’ve been in communication with them (MGM) about how they want to create a party-type environment for people coming from the Strip,” Raiders President Marc Badain said. “It will be part of the experience of going to a game and all the fans bonding as they walk across. I think it’s going to be pretty special.”

