Pro Bowl coming to Las Vegas in 2021

The 2021 Pro Bowl is coming to Las Vegas and will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The Pro Bowl has been played most recently in Orlando, Florida.

“The Raiders welcome the NFL Pro Bowl to Allegiant Stadium and to Las Vegas, the Sports and entertainment capital of the world,” Raiders President Marc Badain said. “Pro Bowl week is a celebration of the best the NFL has to offer, and there is no better place than Las Vegas to celebrate and honor the league’s biggest stars.

”The NFL, the LVCVA and the Raiders look forward to a world-lass event that will set the standard for future NFL events in Las Vegas.”

