Raiders activate former 1st-round pick for defensive help Sunday

The Raiders called up a pair of defensive players from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens in Baltimore, including a former first-round pick.

Raiders linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) takes down a tackling dummy during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders activated a pair of defensive players from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game in Baltimore, including former first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson.

The defensive end signed with the practice squad this week to help bolster a unit depleted by injury. Tyree Wilson will miss the game with a knee injury, and starter Malcolm Koonce is on injured reserve with knee injuries.

Cornerback Sam Webb was also activated again after playing eight snaps on special teams last week.

Chaisson, who signed on Tuesday, gets a quick opportunity to prove himself, a challenge he said he was more than ready to accept.

“Hell yeah,” Chaisson said Friday. “There’s nothing stopping me. As long as I wake up in the morning, I can get up off the bed and go play. Obviously, thankful for the opportunity and with a short week still trying to get acclimated to the team and playbook and culture, but football is football at the end of the day. Go get the man with the ball, and if you take it away, you win the game.”

Coach Antonio Pierce appeared to be leaning in the direction of activating Chaisson when he was asked Friday.

“We’ll see,” Pierce said. “He’s looked good so far. (He’s) just getting used to our system and scheme, making sure he’s in shape and ready to go. Don’t want to put somebody out there if they’re not physically ready to do it or mentally (ready).”

Chaisson is eager to suit up. He was selected 20th overall in the 2020 draft by the Jaguars. He signed a free-agent deal with Carolina this offseason but didn’t make the team out of camp.

The 25-year-old, who has five sacks in 57 NFL games, wants to show his potential.

“The answer I want to politically give you is I have nothing to prove to anyone,” Chaisson said. “But I’d be lying if I told you that. … Once again, God has given me the opportunity to go out here and be on this grass playing in the NFL. The ball is in my court. I have to do whatever it takes.”

Chaisson said the move to the Raiders has been rejuvenating.

“I’m so excited,” Chaisson said. “I’m not going to lie, it’s been awhile since I’ve felt this energy and had the juices in my body going like this. I feel like the culture and everything the Raiders stand on is everything I embody, so I’m proud to be a part of this team for sure.”

The game kicks off at 10 a.m.

