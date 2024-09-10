Raiders add former 1st-round pick, cornerback to practice squad

The Raiders added a young pass rusher and a cornerback to their practice squad Tuesday for additional defensive depth.

Raiders’ day-after reaction: Coach laments run game, GM looks for help

Here are what airlines can get you to Las Vegas Raiders’ road games

Carolina Panthers linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (45) is blocked by Buffalo Bills tackle Ryan Van Demark (74) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (45) rushes toward the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeat the Colts 24-0. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Jacksonville Jaguars K'Lavon Chaisson (45) warms up before an NFL football practice, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Raiders added a young pass rusher and a cornerback to their practice squad Tuesday.

They signed defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson, the 20th overall pick in the 2020 draft, as well as Kyu Blu Kelly.

Chaisson, 25, has five sacks and 23 quarterback hits in 57 NFL games.

The Raiders are thin at the position after losing starter Malcolm Koonce to a knee injury before their season opener Sunday. Koonce is on injured reserve and is expected to be out for a while.

The Raiders also lost Koonce’s backup, Tyree Wilson, early in Sunday’s game to a knee injury. Coach Antonio Pierce did not have an update on Wilson’s status Monday.

Kelly was a fifth-round pick by the Ravens in 2023. He appeared in eight games last season and recorded five tackles.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.