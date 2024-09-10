97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders add former 1st-round pick, cornerback to practice squad

Jacksonville Jaguars K'Lavon Chaisson (45) warms up before an NFL football practice, Tuesday, M ...
Jacksonville Jaguars K'Lavon Chaisson (45) warms up before an NFL football practice, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (45) rushes toward the ball during an NFL foot ...
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (45) rushes toward the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeat the Colts 24-0. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
Carolina Panthers linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (45) is blocked by Buffalo Bills tackle Ryan Van ...
Carolina Panthers linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (45) is blocked by Buffalo Bills tackle Ryan Van Demark (74) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
More Stories
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (3) runs against the Minnesota Vikings during the fi ...
Here are what airlines can get you to Las Vegas Raiders’ road games
Raiders’ day-after reaction: Coach laments run game, GM looks for help
Bengals burn $4.9M of Survivor entries in wild NFL Week 1
Raiders report: RB reaches into ‘back pocket’ for highlight-reel TD
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 10, 2024 - 10:34 am
 
Updated September 10, 2024 - 11:18 am

The Raiders added a young pass rusher and a cornerback to their practice squad Tuesday.

They signed defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson, the 20th overall pick in the 2020 draft, as well as Kyu Blu Kelly.

Chaisson, 25, has five sacks and 23 quarterback hits in 57 NFL games.

The Raiders are thin at the position after losing starter Malcolm Koonce to a knee injury before their season opener Sunday. Koonce is on injured reserve and is expected to be out for a while.

The Raiders also lost Koonce’s backup, Tyree Wilson, early in Sunday’s game to a knee injury. Coach Antonio Pierce did not have an update on Wilson’s status Monday.

Kelly was a fifth-round pick by the Ravens in 2023. He appeared in eight games last season and recorded five tackles.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES