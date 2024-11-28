Raiders activate QB, place 2 players on IR before Chiefs game

The Raiders activated quarterback Aidan O’Connell from injured reserve Thursday, paving the way for him to start Friday’s game against the Chiefs.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws the ball during the second half off an NFL football game between the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell was activated from injured reserve Thursday, setting him up to start in the Raiders’ game against the Chiefs on Friday.

O’Connell returned to practice this week after missing four games with a fractured right thumb.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew was placed on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending collarbone injury in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos. Starting cornerback Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) was also placed on injured reserve.

The Raiders signed wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. to their active roster. The 2021 second-round pick of the Panthers has been on the Raiders’ practice squad since Oct. 22 and has appeared in one game.

Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, a Bishop Gorman alum, and running back Sincere McCormick will be elevated from the practice squad Friday and will be active on game day.

McCormick is expected to take on a larger workload this week after gaining 33 yards on five carries against Denver. Running back Zamir White is out Friday with a quad injury, while running back Alexander Mattison is questionable with an ankle injury.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.