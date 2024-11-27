Raiders name starting quarterback for Friday’s game against Chiefs

The Raiders and coach Antonio Pierce are turning back to a familiar face at quarterback for Friday’s game against the Chiefs at Kansas City.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws the ball during the second half of an NFL game against Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) communicates to fellow players during the first half of an NFL football game between the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) looks to throw the ball during the second half off an NFL football game between the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) looks down after being sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws the ball during the second half off an NFL football game between the Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders are starting Aidan O’Connell at quarterback against the Chiefs on Friday, coach Antonio Pierce said Wednesday.

O’Connell, who missed the team’s last four games with a fractured right thumb, returned to practice Tuesday. He showed the Raiders (2-9) enough the last two days to prove he’s ready to return to action.

“Aidan’s looking good,” Pierce said. “Feel good about Aidan. He’s dialed in. Through this time (when) he’s been on (injured reserve), he’s been at all the meetings, he’s been very encouraging on the sideline. He’s got that laser-eye focus.”

O’Connell replaces Gardner Minshew, who suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos. The Raiders chose O’Connell over Desmond Ridder, who replaced Minshew on Sunday.

