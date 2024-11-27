Raiders name starting quarterback for Friday’s game against Chiefs

60°F
November 27, 2024 - 11:23 am
 
Updated November 27, 2024 - 11:48 am

The Raiders are starting Aidan O’Connell at quarterback against the Chiefs on Friday, coach Antonio Pierce said Wednesday.

O’Connell, who missed the team’s last four games with a fractured right thumb, returned to practice Tuesday. He showed the Raiders (2-9) enough the last two days to prove he’s ready to return to action.

“Aidan’s looking good,” Pierce said. “Feel good about Aidan. He’s dialed in. Through this time (when) he’s been on (injured reserve), he’s been at all the meetings, he’s been very encouraging on the sideline. He’s got that laser-eye focus.”

O’Connell replaces Gardner Minshew, who suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos. The Raiders chose O’Connell over Desmond Ridder, who replaced Minshew on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X

