Raiders QBs both preparing like they could start: ‘You gotta be ready’

The Raiders are still deciding who will start at quarterback against the Chiefs on Friday, so both of their passers are preparing like they’ll be the guy.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell, center, watches the team play the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) scrambles to pass as Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones (22) closes in during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) gets off pass with pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gets rid of the ball on a scramble as Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) takes out his feet during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) scrambles to pass Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) closes in during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) scrambles to pass as Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones (22) closes in during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) is welcomed back to the sideline by quarterback Aidan O'Connell during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders will make a starting quarterback switch when they play the Chiefs on Friday.

Who that starter will be remains a mystery.

Will it be Aidan O’Connell, who practiced for the first time Tuesday since fracturing his right thumb against the Rams on Oct. 20?

Or will it be Desmond Ridder, who the Raiders signed off the Cardinals’ practice squad Oct. 22? Ridder came off the bench when quarterback Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending collarbone injury Sunday and completed five of his 10 passes for 64 yards.

O’Connell took a key step toward securing the starting role by getting cleared to practice this week. The Raiders are holding walkthroughs rather than full workouts given the short turnaround before Friday’s game. But O’Connell was encouraged by how his thumb responded to gripping and throwing the ball Tuesday.

“Obviously, it’s not one hundred percent,” O’Connell said. “But it’s pretty close. It’s felt good the last few days, throwing.”

Ridder said he is preparing as he normally would, regardless of whether he gets his first start with the Raiders on Friday.

“That’s not up to me,” Ridder said. “I’m coming into work every day ready to work and ready to play.”

Getting both ready

Interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner is devising a game plan that puts either O’Connell or Ridder in the best position to succeed.

“You’ve got to get somebody ready to play in a short period of time. But there’s nothing you can do about it,” Turner said. “You’ve got to control what you can control, and whoever that ends up being, they’ll be ready to go, and we’ll give them the best chance possible to go be successful.”

What makes Turner’s job more difficult is the fact that the two quarterbacks have different play styles.

O’Connell, a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2023, is a traditional pocket passer with limited mobility. He can operate in clean pockets and throw the ball with accuracy, but he doesn’t offer much as a rushing threat.

“I think he does a great job of throwing the football,” Turner said. “He makes quick decisions so the ball comes out, and he has the ability to push it down the field a little bit.”

Ridder isn’t as polished a passer as O’Connell, but he can extend plays under pressure using his athleticism. He can also be utilized as a runner if need be.

“He has a veteran presence to him, understands what it takes to succeed as a quarterback as far as off the field, and doing what’s asked of you,” Turner said. “A little bit different skill set, obviously, but mentally he’s serious and focused.”

Turner, in putting together his game plan, will focus more on O’Connell and Ridder’s similarities than their differences.

“Yeah, there’s enough,” Turner said. “We have enough offensively that we can kind of play to our guys’ strengths as much as possible.”

O’Connell has edge

O’Connell started two straight games for the Raiders in Weeks 6 and 7 before injuring his thumb.

He’s been with the team for almost two years, so he knows the system and the personnel better than Ridder. That means O’Connell likely gives the Raiders the best chance to be competitive against the Chiefs if he’s healthy.

But he did miss four straight games and four straight weeks of practice with his injury. It’s a question mark as to whether he has enough time to show the Raiders he’ll be healthy and ready to play by Friday.

The circumstances are not ideal. But O’Connell has experienced enough in his short time in the NFL to know all he can do is put his head down and work.

“That’s how the game goes, and you gotta be ready to play,” O’Connell said. “Sometimes, you don’t get a lot of reps, and obviously, as short a week as it is, you’re not going to get a lot of reps. So, just trying to be as prepared as possible.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X