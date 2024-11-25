58°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders’ QB able to return to practice; team undecided on starter

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell, left, is seen with his fractured right thumb wrapped up as ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell, left, is seen with his fractured right thumb wrapped up as he heads to the sideline with running back Ameer Abdullah (8) and safety Thomas Harper (34 during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after scoring an 86-yard tou ...
Bettors lose shot at $14M in cruel ways, including dreaded ‘No Pick’
Denver Broncos fans celebrate as their team scored a touchdown as a Raiders fan, right, looks d ...
Graney: Raiders could be AFC West patsies for a long time
Raiders report: Special teams shows off big plays with coach out sick
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce looks to a replay screen after the team was penalized during ...
Raiders report card: Special teams only bright spot in loss
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2024 - 11:36 am
 
Updated November 25, 2024 - 12:05 pm

The Raiders have not decided on a starting quarterback for their game against the Chiefs on Friday.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos. Backup Desmond Ridder replaced Minshew and is the only other healthy quarterback on the Raiders’ 53-man roster.

The team’s other option besides Ridder is Aidan O’Connell, who has been on injured reserve since fracturing his right thumb in a loss to the Rams on Oct. 20.

O’Connell was designated to return to practice Monday. Coach Antonio Pierce said he will talk to the Raiders’ medical staff and evaluate O’Connell the next few days to decide whether the 26-year-old is healthy enough to play Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES