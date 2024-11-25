Raiders’ QB able to return to practice; team undecided on starter

The Raiders don’t know who their starting quarterback will be this week against the Chiefs after Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending injury Sunday.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell, left, is seen with his fractured right thumb wrapped up as he heads to the sideline with running back Ameer Abdullah (8) and safety Thomas Harper (34 during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have not decided on a starting quarterback for their game against the Chiefs on Friday.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Broncos. Backup Desmond Ridder replaced Minshew and is the only other healthy quarterback on the Raiders’ 53-man roster.

The team’s other option besides Ridder is Aidan O’Connell, who has been on injured reserve since fracturing his right thumb in a loss to the Rams on Oct. 20.

O’Connell was designated to return to practice Monday. Coach Antonio Pierce said he will talk to the Raiders’ medical staff and evaluate O’Connell the next few days to decide whether the 26-year-old is healthy enough to play Friday.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

