Raiders’ Adams to Chargers social team: ‘Keep my name out of your mouth’

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams said while promoting the Netflix show “Receiver” that he was not happy about a social media post from the Chargers.

The Chargers social media team has drawn rave reviews over the last few years for their creative and humorous schedule release posts and videos.

Raiders star Davante Adams isn’t laughing.

He delivered a message Tuesday while appearing on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams” show, where he was promoting the Netflix show “Receiver.”

“It’s not the players’ fault because they have nothing to do with the post, but this is strictly to the Chargers social media page,” Adams said. “Please keep my name out of your mouth and show some respect.”

Adams appeared to be referencing a post where the Chargers compared each of their opponents to flavors of Pop-Tarts.

Next to a picture of Adams playing in a game for the Raiders was a box of “Frosted Garbage” Pop-Tarts with a picture of a trash can.

Adams wasn’t amused.

“A few of the social media pages were posting some funny stuff when the schedule was released,” Adams said. “The Chargers posted me and like a trash can or something. I thought about responding on social media and being funny there, but I figured it would be better to just beat their head in in real life and continuing to do it that way.”

Adams went on to point out that he posted a pair of massive statistical games against the Chargers two years ago and has 34 catches for 494 yards and four touchdowns in four meetings since joining the Raiders.

“I just want to remind them of what they’ve been going through as it pertains to playing against me,” Adams said.

Adams said he decided to speak out because he felt the insinuation from the posts was that he is past his prime.

“They treat me like an old man, so I’m going to act like it because old men just say whatever they feel,” Adams said. “That’s how my grandpa is, at least. So I’m just trying to be what they want me to be.”

Adams won’t have to wait long to respond to the Chargers on the field. The teams will meet in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 8.

