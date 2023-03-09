Raiders agree to terms on new deal for key running back
Ameer Abdullah, a pending free agent, emerged last season as a versatile player for the Raiders as a third-down back and on special teams.
The Raiders have agreed to terms on a new deal with running back Ameer Abdullah, a person with knowledge of the agreement confirmed Thursday.
