Raiders News

Raiders agree to terms on new deal for key running back

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2023 - 10:27 am
 
Updated March 9, 2023 - 10:33 am
Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) runs as Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) defends during the first half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) looks for room to run against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) during the second half of an NFL game at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have agreed to terms on a new deal with running back Ameer Abdullah, a person with knowledge of the agreement confirmed Thursday.

Abdullah, a pending free agent, emerged last season as a versatile player for the Raiders as a third-down back and on special teams. The 29-year-old former Nebraska standout had 25 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown and accumulated 225 snaps on special teams.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

Derek Carr finds new home
By / RJ

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and the Saints reached terms on a deal in which he will make $150 million if he’s with the team for the duration of the contract.

