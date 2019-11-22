Raiders are on the move this week and they like it

As opposed to some teams that loathe travel, the Raiders look forward to it.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rolls out to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

ALAMEDA Calif. — You’d think given all the traveling the Raiders have done this year, the last thing they’d want to do is hop on a plane for a cross-country trip to play the New York Jets.

Think again.

“Actually, it’s so funny, talking to our guys, we have a good routine of little games we play together, little team bonding things that we do,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “And some of the guys are like, ‘Man! We get to go on the road this week!’ because they are excited to bond some more and play some of our little games that we play.

”And that’s the makings of a group that gets along and loves being around each other, so you always want to play at home but when you got to go on the road I think that we’ve had a lot of practice at it.”

This week it means adapting to the colder weather of the East Coast this time of year. In fact, forecasts report there is a good chance the Raiders might have to deal with some rain in along with temperatures in the 40’s.

That means it’s on Carr, in particular, to be prepared for whatever weather issues he encounters Sunday.

“Honestly, just when it gets colder, sometimes if it’s dry, I just wear a glove just to help with the ball handling and the run game, quarterback-center exchanges, things like that,” Carr said.

He actually prefers colder conditions in his everyday life — much to the chagrin of his wife.

“I love it cold. If I could have it 50 degrees in my house I would,” said the Fresno State product. “My wife would kill me, but I’d do it. So, I’ve never really minded the cold or anything like that.

“Playing in the Mountain West, you play a lot of cold games, especially at night. Reno; Laramie, Wyoming; some of the desolate places. And so you kind of get used to it, but I’ve never really had a problem with it. Coming from Fresno, you kind of get shocked by it, but you get used to it real quick.”

Getting after QB

The Jets’ record might not reflect some of the challenges they present the Raiders on Sunday, but there is no getting around how much chaos they’ve created recently in rushing the passer.

Of their 25 sacks this season, 18 have come in the last four games and 16 in the last three. And that has certainly grabbed the attention of the Raiders.

“Defensively, they’re really playing with confidence and very, very, very aggressive style of play,” coach Jon Gurden said. “It’ll be a challenge for us.”

The Jets’ recent uptick in pass pressure is the result of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams generating heat from all over the field. Safety Jamal Adams has six saks, linebacker Jordan Jenkins has three and defensive lineman Nathan Shepard has two in the last four games.

“They’ve been around the block,” Carr said of the Jets’ defensive staff. “They know how to use (Adams) and to make you think one thing and do another.

”I mean throw the left hook when you are ready for the right kind of a thing, so you just prepare with your rules and you prepare with what coach’s game plan is and put that in place.”

