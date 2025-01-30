Raiders bringing back defensive coordinator despite coaching change

The Raiders are bringing back their defensive coordinator next season even after hiring new coach Pete Carroll.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham answers a question in a media interview during the second day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders are bringing back defensive coordinator Patrick Graham under new coach Pete Carroll, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Graham, 46, is entering his fourth season with the club. He was hired by former coach Josh McDaniels in 2022. Graham is the Raiders’ longest-tenured defensive coordinator since Rob Ryan, who held the position from 2004-08.

Carroll said Monday his coaching staff would have a mix of assistants he had worked with before and holdovers from former coach Antonio Pierce’s regime.

Graham has had success with the Raiders. The team allowed the ninth-fewest points in the NFL in 2023 under his leadership. The Raiders slipped to a tie for 25th in points allowed last season, though some of that was due to injuries to key players like defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, safety Marcus Epps and defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce.

