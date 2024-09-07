Raiders-Chargers preview: Here’s what to know before 2024 opener

The Raiders and Chargers begin their 2024 seasons against each other Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know, from broadcast information to the key storylines to watch.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during pregame warmups before a NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.(AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh walks the sidelines during an NFL preseason football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce directs players during an open practice at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during an open practice at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) works past Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz (77) as running back Samaje Perine (25) closes in during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) runs with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) defends against Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) sets on the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders begin their 2024 campaign at a familiar road site that tends to be friendly territory for them. Of course, the host Chargers will do everything they can to make their opponent’s stay as difficult as possible.

Game information

■ Who: Raiders at Chargers

■ When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

■ TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, play-by-play, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson, analysts)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

■ Line: Chargers -3, total 40½

Series history

These storied rivals have split their two meetings in each of the last four seasons. The last six matchups have all been won by the home team.

The Raiders hold a 69-58-2 edge all-time in the series, which dates back to their inaugural season in 1960.

Last meeting

Dec. 14 — The Raiders put together one of their most complete efforts in years to rout the Chargers 63-21 at Allegiant Stadium. What made the result even more surprising was the fact that the Vikings came to Las Vegas and earned an ugly 3-0 win just four days earlier.

The Raiders clicked on all cylinders in the win. The Chargers appeared to quit midway through, which led to coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco being fired the next day.

Telesco did land on his feet, however. The Raiders hired him to be their new general manager in January.

Bold predictions

1. Raiders running back Zamir White will get at least 20 carries for the fourth straight game after finishing last season strong.

2. Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers, the 13th overall pick in April’s draft, will be targeted on his team’s first possession. He will also get a carry at some point in the game.

3. The Chargers will be content with touchbacks when kicking off rather than giving dangerous returners Tre Tucker and Tyreik McAllister opportunities. The Raiders, on the other hand, will try to pin their opponents deep despite the NFL’s new kickoff rules.

Storyline

A whole lot has changed since the last time these two teams met.

The Chargers cleaned house, bringing in general manager Joe Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh. The Raiders hired Telesco and promoted Antonio Pierce from interim to full-time coach, at least in part due to that 63-21 win.

Sunday will be the first opportunity to judge whether these organizations are going in the right direction. Harbaugh hopes to turn the Chargers into a winner, but it may take time to put his stamp on the team. The same goes for Pierce as he grows into his role.

The two coaches will see each other a lot over the next few years. This should be a good preview of what is to come.

When the Chargers have the ball

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman have faced off before with different organizations.

So far, Roman has come out ahead.

His Ravens had 643 total yards, including 265 on the ground, in a 59-10 win over Graham’s Dolphins in 2019. Roman helped Baltimore put up 249 rushing yards and 432 total yards in a 27-13 win over Graham and the Giants the following year.

The Raiders believe their personnel is superior to the units Graham coached before. But they did struggle with their run fits during the preseason. They’ll need to clean that up before kickoff, because otherwise the Chargers should put up points without even asking quarterback Justin Herbert to do much.

When the Raiders have the ball

All eyes will be on new starting quarterback Gardner Minshew, who beat out second-year pro Aidan O’Connell in training camp.

The Raiders have the weapons in Bowers, tight end Michael Mayer and wide receivers Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers to give Minshew a chance to succeed. He’s largely seen as a short-term solution, but he’ll get an opportunity to prove himself starting Sunday.

New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy can make a statement as well. He faced criticism the last two years as the Bears offensive coordinator for not leaning into what quarterback Justin Fields could do well. Fields didn’t feel like the ideal passer for Getsy’s system and the two never appeared to get on the same page.

Getsy now has a chance to show his offense can work with a veteran quarterback like Minshew. He has plenty of tools at his disposal, including what should be a strong running game thanks to White and a deep offensive line.

Injury report

Raiders: OUT: DE Malcolm Koonce (knee), G Jackson Powers-Johnson (illness), CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Tommy Eichenberg (knee). FULL: LS Jacob Bobenmoyer (abdomen), TE Brock Bowers (foot), OT Kolton Miller (shoulder), LB Robert Spillane (back), DE Tyree Wilson (foot).

Chargers: OUT: WR DJ Chark Jr. (hip). QUESTIONABLE: CB Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder), CB Tarheeb Still (hip). FULL: QB Justin Herbert (foot), WR Joshua Palmer (knee).

The pick

Chargers 20, Raiders 17

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal