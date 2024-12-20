Raiders QB ‘should be good to go’ against Jaguars on Sunday

66°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2024 - 11:19 am
 
Updated December 20, 2024 - 11:48 am

Aidan O’Connell will likely be back under center as the Raiders’ starting quarterback when the team hosts the Jaguars on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Coach Antonio Pierce said Friday morning O’Connell had a few good days of practice and would be on track to return as long as things went well later in the day. O’Connell missed Monday’s game against the Falcons with a knee injury.

“He looked like he was good to go yesterday and looking for another good day today,” Pierce said. “Should be good to go on Sunday.”

There could be a bit of a shakeup in front of O’Connell. Starting left guard Jordan Meredith will likely miss Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

Pierce said the plan is for Andre James to go back in the starting lineup at center and have rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson slide over to left guard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

