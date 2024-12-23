Raiders’ Pierce, O’Connell speak to the media after Jaguars game
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and quarterback Aidan O’Connell will be speaking after the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and quarterback Aidan O’Connell will be speaking after the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
O’Connell was out at Monday night’s game with a knee injury, but returned this week to play against the Jaguars.