Raiders News

Raiders’ Pierce, O’Connell speak to the media after Jaguars game

Aidan O'Connell speaks after Jaguars game (Las Vegas Review-Journal/YouTube)
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce speaks after Jaguars game (Las Vegas Review-Journal/YouTube)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell hands the all off during the second half of an NF ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell hands the all off during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce shouts instructions on the field during the first h ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce shouts instructions on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2024 - 4:44 pm
 

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and quarterback Aidan O’Connell will be speaking after the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

O’Connell was out at Monday night’s game with a knee injury, but returned this week to play against the Jaguars.

