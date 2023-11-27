Raiders collapse after strong start, fall to Chiefs

After the Raiders wasted an early 14-point lead and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, one thing became clear — they are not capable of beating good teams.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) throws a pass under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) grabs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leading to a sack during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Richie James (17) is grabbed by Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) after a kickoff return during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) streaks for the end zone as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) misses a diving tackle during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) pushes Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) away as he runs for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders Interim Coach Antonio Pierce watches his players as they warm up to face Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders center Andre James (68) is greeted by Raiders Interim Coach Antonio Pierce as he stretches to face Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) scores as Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) arrives late during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warms up to face Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) shakes hands with Interim Coach Antonio Pierce as he stretches to face Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) catches a long pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) shakes hands with Interim Coach Antonio Pierce as he stretches to face Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reaches to block a pass by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) Raiders center Andre James (68) Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) leave the field after losing 31-17 to Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) slides after a run beneath Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) streaks for the end zone as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) misses a diving tackle during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Interim Coach Antonio Pierce takes the field as his team prepares to face Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A few Kansas City Chiefs fans arrive wearing Taylor Swift shirts before facing the Raiders outside before the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans plays parking lot football outside before the first half of the Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is stopped on a run by Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans enjoy food and conversation in tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans can purchase giant shot alcohol in tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) chats with his wife Jael as he takes the field to face Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Fans dance in tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders characters greet others in tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The "Hangover Raider" in tailgating before the first half of the Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) leaves the field after losing 31-17 to Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) makes a call against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) and other defenders during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) leaves the field after losing 31-17 to Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) leaves the field after being sacked during the second half of an NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chiefs won 31-17.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders Interim Coach Antonio Pierce, right, leaves the field after losing 31-17 to Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) takes down Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) walks off the field after losing against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) grabs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leading to a sack during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce talks with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) grabs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) on a passing attempt during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) wipes his eye on the sidelines as the game winds down against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans are disappointed as the game winds down against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) puts a hand on his head next to tight end Austin Hooper (81) after losing against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders Interim Coach Antonio Pierce, center, talks to Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) as he leaves the field during an NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) tries to pull Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) down during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chiefs won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer as wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chips won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) gets past Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) as he runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chips won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chips won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders Interim Coach Antonio Pierce argues with officials about a call during the second half of an NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chiefs won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Richie James (17) is taken down by Raiders defense during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chiefs won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) tries to take down Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chiefs won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) yells to a teammate while facing the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) shakes hands with interim head coach Antonio Pierce before the first half of their NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Raiders fan holds a Taylor Swift poster in the first half of their NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Raiders fan holds a poster in the first half of their NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce talks with a player before the first half of their NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis greets running back Josh Jacobs (8) with George Atkinson before the first half of their NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls a play during the first half of their NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stands with his tongue out on the sideline against the Raiders during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a reception during the first half of their NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) shakes off a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush (26) on his way to scoring a touchdown during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) is tackled by Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) attempts top hold onto a reception as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) dives for a tackle during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce argues a ball spot with officials against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks for a receiver against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after a reception as Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) tracks him down during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) hangs on to a long reception under tight coverage by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) signals a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) collides with Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) after a reception during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) attempts to block a Kansas City Chiefs field goal during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) extends the ball towards the goal line as Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives to keep it short of a score during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) looks to the fans while walking off the field after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chiefs won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball against Raiders defense during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chiefs won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chiefs won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is takedown by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chiefs won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) runs with the ball past Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chiefs won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Between the gloomy looks and hushed tones inside the Raiders’ locker room after their 31-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, the sense of opportunity lost was readily present.

But so was a frustrating realization that was too impossible to ignore, whether it was from the players or anyone who watched the Chiefs smother the Raiders with a 31-3 run after spotting them a 14-0 second-quarter lead.

From the interim coach and offensive coordinator to the rookie quarterback and right down the line, this version of the Raiders isn’t ready for the type of prosperity that materialized for them.

Certainly not against the defending Super Bowl champions, anyway. And it’s fair to wonder whether they are ready to handle anyone who doesn’t dwell among the lower rung of the NFL.

“As the game went on, for four quarters, they became the better team,” interim coach Antonio Pierce said after his team fell to 5-7. “We had a quarter here or there, and as the game goes on, there’s a reason why Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in football and (Travis) Kelce’s there.”

It’s a bitter pill to swallow, especially after getting off to such a great start with touchdown drives on two of their first three drives, including a 63-yard TD run from Josh Jacobs.

“Going against them, you’ve got to find a way — especially if you go up like that,” cornerback Amik Robertson said. “Stand on their throats. That’s for both sides of the ball.”

Easier said than done for a club whose only win over a team with a .500 record came against the now 6-5 Broncos in the season opener.

But with Pierce and interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree learning on the job and Aidan O’Connell going through the inevitable roller-coaster ride of an NFL rookie quarterback and an offensive line that has yet to own the line of scrimmage, it’s hard to garner much hope.

That isn’t a knock or a criticism, or even a snub. It’s just the cold, hard truth for a team with too much inexperience at too many vital spots and simply isn’t good enough at others.

Among the harsh lessons Pierce will ponder during the Raiders’ bye week is his decision to kick a field goal despite the Raiders being barely a yard from a first down at the Chiefs’ 12-yard line. The usually reliable Daniel Carlson missed the 30-yard kick, but that wasn’t the point. Leading 7-0 with a chance to take control, the Raiders should have gone for the first down.

“I’m not going to second guess myself,” Pierce said. “We went into the game with a certain mindset that if we got opportunities to put on points, let’s put on points.”

Pierce also gambled and lost on his decision to challenge a nebulous first-quarter spot that left the Raiders just a yard from a first down. The risk of losing a challenge and timeout, which ultimately happened when the call was upheld, was far greater than the gain. The Raiders got the first down on the next play, so the challenge proved to be a costly and unneeded reach.

Hardegree, who took over offensive coordinator duties when Josh McDaniels was fired four weeks ago, made some head-scratching play calls.

A slow-developing handoff to Jacobs on a fourth-quarter fourth down, when all that was needed was a quarterback sneak, was cut down behind the line of scrimmage. The Chiefs took over at the Raiders’ 17 and extended their lead to 31-17 on a field goal.

After the Chiefs cut the Raiders’ lead to 14-7 in the second quarter and the Raiders needed to regain momentum, they went nowhere on their ensuing drive after a second-and-10 handoff to little-used backup Zamir White that got stopped for no gain. On the next play, a short throw to Ameer Abdullah fell 8 yards short of a first down.

Mahomes and the Chiefs took advantage after AJ Cole’s punt with an eight-play, 79-yard touchdown drive to make the score 14-14.

Just like that, the Chiefs took control.

O’Connell played admirably while completing 23 of 33 passes for 248 yards and a touchdown, but it’s clear by the play calling that Hardegree and Pierce aren’t comfortable cutting him loose. Thus, the rookie wasn’t able to take advantage of opportunities to connect with Davante Adams and others when there were plays to be made downfield.

The Raiders offense was essentially nonexistent after the positive start.

“It’s hard to do that against this team, to not put drives together,” O’Connell said, “We kept our defense on the field for too long.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.