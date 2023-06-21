Raiders DE adds some legendary ink

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has transformed his body this offseason, but not in the way you might think.

Maxx Crosby shows his new tattoos on Twitter. (@CtrosbyMaxx/Twitter)

The two-time Pro Bowler has added some epic ink to his body, depicting three all-time sports greats, but no football players.

The tattoo, which covers most of Crosby’s torso, shows Michael Jordan shooting a shot, Muhammad Ali snarling after a knockdown and Kobe Bryant popping his Lakers’ jersey in celebration. It also contains the text “BE LEGENDARY” and “TX,” likely for Crosby’s home state of Texas.

Above the three sports icons is a portrait of another superstar in Crosby’s life, his infant daughter Ella Rose, born on the Raiders’ bye week in October.

The tattoo was done by Andres Ortega of Onda Ink in Glendale, Arizona. Ortega has inked a number of NFL and NBA players.