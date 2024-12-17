Raiders defensive end suspended for rest of NFL season

One of the Raiders’ defensive ends was suspended three games by the NFL on Tuesday for violating the NFL’s substances of abuse policy.

Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) stretches before an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson was suspended three games for violating the NFL’s substances of abuse policy Tuesday, meaning he will miss the remainder of the season.

Robinson, 25, will not be paid throughout the suspension. He has five tackles in 10 games this season for the Raiders. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI in February on the Strip. He later pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay $1,000 in fines and participate in a DUI traffic school program, according to court records.

Robinson signed with the Raiders in August 2023. He spent most of last year on the practice squad before earning a late promotion to the active roster, where he’s spent this season.

