Raiders down 2 starters in secondary for Friday’s game in Kansas City

The Raiders will be down two starters in their secondary when they travel to play the Chiefs on Friday in Kansas City.

Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) walks off the field for halftime of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders will once again have notable absences in their secondary when they play the Chiefs on Friday.

Cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) and Nate Hobbs (ankle) are out this week, coach Antonio Pierce said.

Rookie Decamerion Richardson played every snap on defense in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos with Bennett and Hobbs hurt. The fourth-round pick was targeted often by Denver, a game plan Kansas City may replicate. Pierce said he liked how Richardson responded, however.

“Short-term memory. You play corner in this league, they’re going to catch some balls on you,” Pierce said. “But he never flinched and never blinked.

“He’s going to be a good corner. He has the mentality, the speed and the mindset of what we want our Raider corners to look like. The production will come over time.”

Running back Zamir White (quad) is doubtful and running back Alexander Mattison (ankle) is questionable after both missed the Broncos game.

Pierce, regardless of whether White or Mattison plays, believes practice-squad running back Sincere McCormick earned additional reps this week against gaining 33 yards on five carries against Denver.

“I’m excited about Sincere this week,” Pierce said. “I’ll be honest, we see it every day in practice. It’s just about opportunity. You can’t dress five running backs every week. You don’t want to see it happen through injuries, but he gets in there and his first carry is for 10-plus yards. He’s bouncing off guys and you really like the energy he brought to the offense.”

