Raiders draw up winning formula in camp, but can they execute it?

The Raiders have a great defense and a number of playmakers on offense. That should be enough for them to win games, as long as their quarterbacks avoid mistakes.

COSTA MESA, Calif. — There have been two constant themes of Raiders training camp.

Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew have underwhelmed in their competition to win the starting quarterback job. And the Raiders’ defense is poised to be one of the 10 best in the NFL. It may even end up top five.

“We got guys flying around out there,” O’Connell said.

Whether the former feeds into the latter is a valid question.

Maxx Crosby and his crew have dominated large parts of every 11-on-11 period in practice so far. They’ve often blown up pass plays before Minshew or O’Connell can set their feet.

“You feel (Crosby). You hear him,” Minshew said. “He’s always trying to touch you. It’s kind of his thing.”

O’Connell and Minshew still haven’t helped their cases when Crosby and the first-team defense are off the field. They’ve been careless with the ball, as cornerback Jack Jones picked off each of them Tuesday. He got Minshew in a full-team period and O’Connell during a 7-on-7 drill.

“He definitely has a nose for the ball,” Minshew said. “He’s a smart player with instincts.”

Safety Tre’von Moehrig also had an interception in a full-team period Tuesday, picking off O’Connell after the quarterback threw into triple coverage.

The turnovers are a disturbing trend for both quarterbacks.

It’s disappointing and frustrating for the Raiders, who know they’ve drawn up a winning blueprint the last two weeks in training camp.

They have a dominating defense, the makings of a solid running game and good playmakers. All they need is a quarterback that can distribute the ball on time and avoid mistakes.

“You have a defense that, when they’re playing at their capacity, they can really shut people down,” Minshew said. “So that becomes really important, just playing complimentary football and understanding what we are as a team.”

Minshew makes it sound simple.

He knows the Raiders defense is loaded. Crosby, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and edge rusher Malcolm Koonce have been almost unblockable in camp.

The linebacker room is deeper than anticipated with third-year pro Luke Masterson and rookie fifth-round pick Tommy Eichenberg playing well. Jakorian Bennett has emerged as a viable starting corner next to Jones and Nate Hobbs, with rookie Decamerion Richardson pushing for playing time as well. Moehrig, Marcus Epps and Isaiah Pola-Mao form a solid safety trio.

Minshew also knows what he has in wide receivers Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, as well as tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. All can do damage with the ball in their hands.

That group, as well as the defense, gives the Raiders a clear formula for success. The quarterbacks just have to hold up their end of the bargain.

Whether they can remains a question. Minshew and O’Connell have had their moments, but the Raiders need more consistency from them.

“Obviously, every day there’s good days, there’s bad days,” O’Connell said. “I think just be more consistent, for myself, just trying to go out there and execute as best I can every play.”

It sounds so easy. Two weeks into camp, it’s been far more difficult than imagined.

