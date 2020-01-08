Raiders execs scour CES for latest technology for Allegiant Stadium

With the Raiders set to move to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium for the 2020 NFL season, the team still has an eye on making the $2 billion stadium the best venue it can be.

Allegiant stadium construction on the north end of the structure on Dec. 24, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders staff have been cruising around CES 2020 looking at the latest and greatest in technology, according to Raiders President Marc Badain.

“Members of our team have week-long passes and I know will be in attendance,” Badain said.

Also attending are representatives from ASM Global, a partnership between AEG and SMG facilities that handles event booking at the stadium, and Levy Restaurants, which is in charge of concessions.

Although Badain wouldn’t say if there was anything in particular team officials are looking for, he said the Raiders are interested in technology that could be brought into Allegiant Stadium to make an already cutting edge stadium even better.

The NFL is already looking at Allegiant Stadium for its high tech features, as NFL chief information officer Michelle McKenna and her staff noted Tuesday at a CES panel discussion on the NFL and technology

“We’re going to get to see a great example of technology done right when the stadium opens here in Las Vegas,” McKenna said. “Every time a new stadium gets built, you have a chance to up your game, and with the connectivity going online there, we’re looking very forward to the fan experience that’s going to happen in Las Vegas.”

