Raiders fans looking to make quick buck off 2020 season ticket boxes

It didn’t take fans of the Silver and Black long to look to make some green off their 2020 Raiders season ticket commemorative boxes.

Raiders season ticket holders listing 2020 season ticket boxes on eBay. (eBay)

Seats inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches take the field during NFL football training camp at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Season ticket holders for the sold-out 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium began receiving their boxes last week, which feature a replica of the $2 billion stadium and play the Raiders theme song when opened. The season ticket booklet and other items were inside.

By Friday, a few boxes were already listed on eBay, with over a dozen featured as of Monday morning.

The highest-listed price for a box was at $1,200, with the lowest-priced box listed at $400 with six days left on its auction. The highest bid placed as of Monday morning was $801.

Season ticket prices ranged from $650 for 10 home games up to $3,500 for club seats.

With fans not allowed into Raiders games this season amid the coronavirus pandemic, the tickets included in the boxes are more for show than anything else. So unless the ticket holder is a die-hard Raiders fan, selling the box is an opportunity to recoup some of the cost of season tickets.

Additionally, some fans opted to list only portions of the items included in the boxes, with a season ticket booklet and inaugural season patch included in the boxes also listed on eBay.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.