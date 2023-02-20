59°F
Raiders News

Raiders fire defensive assistant coach

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2023 - 5:53 pm
 
Raiders defensive line coach Frank Okam responds to questions during a news conference followin ...
Raiders defensive line coach Frank Okam responds to questions during a news conference following the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have fired defensive line coach Frank Okam, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Sunday.

Okam was with the Raiders for just one season after being hired by defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Okam played six seasons in the NFL and coached at Rice and Baylor universities and with the Carolina Panthers before joining the Raiders.

The Raiders’ defensive line registered just 21½ sacks last season and failed to get consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

The Raiders have not named a replacement. Matt Edwards, the coach of the edge rushers, and defensive assistant Rob Ryan are still on the staff.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

