Raiders’ first-round pick draws negative Twitter reactions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2021 - 8:46 pm
 
Alex Leatherwood of Alabama is shown on the screen while announced as the teamÕs first rou ...
Alex Leatherwood of Alabama is shown on the screen while announced as the teamÕs first round pick during the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Party at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If the Raiders are anything when it comes to the NFL draft, they are unpredictable.

The Raiders selected Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood at No. 17 in Thursday’s first round, a player many experts projected to go in the second round.

It’s hardly the first time the Raiders have reached for a player in the first round, something that didn’t sit well with many of their fans. Some of their Twitter comments were not fit for a family publication.

A sampling of tweets from Raiders fans and others:

Not all of the reaction was negative.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

