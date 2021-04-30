Raiders’ first-round pick draws negative Twitter reactions

The Raiders selected Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood with the No. 17 pick.

Alex Leatherwood of Alabama is shown on the screen while announced as the teamÕs first round pick during the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft Party at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If the Raiders are anything when it comes to the NFL draft, they are unpredictable.

The Raiders selected Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood at No. 17 in Thursday’s first round, a player many experts projected to go in the second round.

It’s hardly the first time the Raiders have reached for a player in the first round, something that didn’t sit well with many of their fans. Some of their Twitter comments were not fit for a family publication.

A sampling of tweets from Raiders fans and others:

The #Raiders came into the draft hoping an OT would fall to them. At No. 17, it’s Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood. A surprise is an understatement. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

Has anyone let the #Raiders know they are allowed to draft players who didn't attend Alabama or Clemson? #NFLDraft — MarkSchremmer (@MarkSchremmer) April 30, 2021

#Raiders worst pick of the draft by far lol — DaSteelCurtain (@TheSteelCurtai2) April 30, 2021

Leatherwood? I thought he was going in the mid-second round. . #Raiders — Mario DeRamus (@MarioDeRamus) April 30, 2021

Do the Raiders not understand how the draft works? This is a 2/3 round pick. — GucciBro (@GucciBro90) April 30, 2021

Same thing last year with Arnette. How do they not see what the rest of the world can see. Jenkins? Moehrig ? J.O.C? "No, we'll grab a projected late 2nd early 3rd rounder in the 1st…" Its really hard to believe, that we can be this stupid. #Raiders So hard to be a fan at times — Brendan Fyke (@BlackHoleNorth) April 30, 2021

Being a #Raiders fan brings so much pain — JINQ (@Jinqeez) April 30, 2021

I think I’m over Gruden and Maylock. They act as if they know something no ones else does – but never works out because the truth is, they don’t know what they are doing. #Raiders #RaiderNation — Milan Sen, MD, FRCSC (@MilanSenMD) April 30, 2021

With these reaches by the #Raiders I'd like to officially invite Jon Gruden to my fantasy league. #NFLDraft2021 — тяєηтση я вαкєя (@cerebreate) April 30, 2021

Not all of the reaction was negative.

None of us understands what goes on in the draft room. We all can agree that we need defense but we need o line help too. Players are dropping and there will be defensive help. I do believe the #Raiders did their homework. Have faith! — sean v (@savaldez0726) April 30, 2021

I remember the same over reaction with Kolton Miller….I think we all think differently now…look at his tape!#Raiders — jay gray (@sayitaintsobro1) April 30, 2021

Welcome Alex Leatherwood!! Look not what I thought but hey if the draft was a sure thing Tom Brady would have went #1 overall.. I’ll hold judgement #raiders #NFLTwitter #NFLdraft #NFLDraft2021 — Jimmy James (@JimmyLaJeuness2) April 30, 2021

