Raiders Foundation awards 23 charities with grant funding

Those Raiders Nevada license plates attached to vehicles in the Silver State aren’t just for show, as a portion of the fees collected by the state goes toward charitable causes.

The inaugural grant recipients from the Raiders Foundation were announced Wednesday, and included 23 local groups receiving community investment grants. Eligible nonprofits included those geared toward growing the game of football, active duty and veteran military causes and youth development initiatives.

Raiders President Marc Badain said the foundation invited different community groups to apply for the grants. The hundreds of submissions were then whittled down to the nearly two-dozen chosen.

“Our people went through them and made sure the individual charity met the mission of the foundation and then we were able to grant contributions to 23, well-deserving nonprofits,” Badain said. He declined to say how much the charities received.

Members from the chosen organizations were presented during the team’s NFL Draft party last week at Allegiant Stadium, which Badain said was a fun experience for them and a way to alert the community to their causes.

“When we get involved it can certainly raise awareness to certain causes that are both deserving, but maybe under the radar,” Badain said. “When you can get the attention of the Raiders, you raise the awareness toward that cause and hopefully bring more support to that cause.”

Through April, there are 20,500 active registrations of the Raiders license plate, according to the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. The Raiders Foundation receives $25 for each plate sold and $20 from the annual registration renewal fee of each plate.

The team’s legacy brick program at Allegiant Stadium is another funding mechanism for the foundation. Fans can purchase personalized bricks that are installed on the ground outside the stadium’s main entrance in front of the Raider Image retail outlet.

Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Foundation President Keiba Crear said the grant her group received will allow it to continue investing in youth education initiatives.

“We’re so thrilled to have the Raiders Foundation on the front line of this Teachers in Libraries project that spans across the Vegas Valley in eight library locations,” Crear said in an email. “Odds are if you finish your homework you will finish school. The Teachers in Libraries program connects students with free live CCSD teacher tutors.”

Crear said 98 percent of kids in the program finish their homework, with parents excited about the quiet time at home at the end of their day and their child’s grades improving.

Pre-pandemic, the program saw over 2,000 students who attended 14,000 tutoring sessions, with 65 percent of those being math-related. Students were coming to the eight designated locations from more than 350 local schools. The library was able to keep live services even during the pandemic because the youths they assist often do not have internet access or devices at home.

“As the year progresses, we see the timid student enjoy greater confidence, love of learning, and ultimately success in school,” Crear said “ All families and students are welcome. Having the Raiders behind this homework help program will inspire so many local students – the coolness factor is incredible.”

