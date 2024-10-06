Raiders get star defender back for AFC West showdown in Denver

A number of the Raiders’ starters are inactive for Sunday’s AFC West showdown with the Broncos, but the team will get one of its best players back.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) drinks a bottle of Pickle Juice on the bench against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

DENVER — Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is active Sunday against the Broncos.

Crosby missed the first game of his career last week with an ankle injury. He practiced on a limited basis Friday and was deemed healthy enough to dress Sunday.

The Raiders’ inactives are wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring), linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique), tight end Michael Mayer (personal), right tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/ankle), rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring), wide receiver Tyreik McAllister and running back Zamir White (groin).

