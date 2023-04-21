76°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders’ GM Dave Ziegler speaks to media ahead of NFL draft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2023 - 12:02 pm
 
Updated April 21, 2023 - 12:32 pm
Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler speaks to media during a news conference on Wednesday, Apr ...
Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler speaks to media during a news conference on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

With the NFL draft less than a week away, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler speaks to the media on Friday.

Among the topics Ziegler expects to touch on is the club’s focus with their first selection, No. 7 overall, the contract situation of Josh Jacobs and the opening of the offseason program.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders owner rips Oakland Athletics’ likely move to Las Vegas
Raiders owner rips Oakland Athletics’ likely move to Las Vegas
2
Brees says Carr was in ‘tough situation’ with Raiders
Brees says Carr was in ‘tough situation’ with Raiders
3
Former Raiders defensive end dies at age 31
Former Raiders defensive end dies at age 31
4
Raiders unveil bike racks, paths at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders unveil bike racks, paths at Allegiant Stadium
5
Raiders secondary expected to be primary focus in NFL draft
Raiders secondary expected to be primary focus in NFL draft
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Josh Jacobs no-show for 1st day of Raiders’ offseason program
Josh Jacobs no-show for 1st day of Raiders’ offseason program
Raiders sign veteran cornerback to 1-year contract
Raiders sign veteran cornerback to 1-year contract
Former Raiders defensive end dies at age 31
Former Raiders defensive end dies at age 31
Raiders add a veteran quarterback
Raiders add a veteran quarterback
Quarterback or defense at No. 7? Raiders fans have questions
Quarterback or defense at No. 7? Raiders fans have questions
Raiders add former UNLV defensive coordinator to staff
Raiders add former UNLV defensive coordinator to staff