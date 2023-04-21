Raiders’ GM Dave Ziegler speaks to media ahead of NFL draft

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler speaks to the media on Friday at the team’s headquarters in Henderson.

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler speaks to media during a news conference on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

With the NFL draft less than a week away, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler speaks to the media on Friday.

Among the topics Ziegler expects to touch on is the club’s focus with their first selection, No. 7 overall, the contract situation of Josh Jacobs and the opening of the offseason program.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.