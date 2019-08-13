Raiders’ Gruden discusses Rams’ McVay in new ‘Hard Knocks’ trailer

In the latest trailer for HBO’s hit series “Hard Knocks”, Raiders coach Jon Gruden discusses Rams coach Sean McVay.

Gruden talks about how McVay joined the Buccaneers during his last year as head coach, and how far he’s come since then.

The second episode of “Hard Knocks” airs Tuesday night 7 p.m. Eastern, 10 p.m. Pacific time on HBO. The show continues every Tuesday night until Sept. 3.

