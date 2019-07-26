99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders guard Denzelle Good to miss about 2 months

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2019 - 2:07 pm
 
Updated July 26, 2019 - 6:27 pm

NAPA, Calif. — The Raiders will be without their top two left guards to start the season.

Denzelle Good underwent lower back surgery this summer and will miss about two months, general manager Mike Mayock said Friday. The team also won’t have Richie Incognito, whom the NFL recently suspended two games for violating its personal conduct policy.

Incognito can practice and participate in the preseason before his suspension begins. The Raiders anticipated the league discipline, which was announced July 12, when signing him May 28.

At the time, Good had just begun missing action.

He suffered a disk injury May 21 during the first day of organized team practices.

These developments leave Jonathan Cooper as the sudden favorite to start Week 1 at left guard. The Raiders signed the former 2013 No. 7 overall pick July 15. They would become the fifth team for which he’s started in five years, having played for the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and most recently the Washington Redskins.

The Raiders traded left guard Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets in March.

Slow your workhorse

Coach Jon Gruden pumped the brakes Friday on the wide, wide expectation that Josh Jacobs will be the Raiders’ feature back in 2019. Take that talk for what it’s worth on camp’s report day.

Expectations shouldn’t change.

The Raiders drafted Jacobs with the No. 24 overall pick and believe he’ll comfortably lead their backfield in touches. To Gruden’s point, however, the rookie also must prove that he can shoulder such a role.

Jacobs handled 140 touches last season and 299 for his career at Alabama.

“You have to see how much the man can eat,” Gruden said. “How long can he stay at the table? He hasn’t been given anything. He won’t be the feature back until he earns it. He’s got to prove he can get up time and time again. These are car crashes, some of the hits these guys take. You got to be one tough guy. …

“When you are tired and sore and beat up, you’ve got to pick up a blitz, you’ve got to beat a linebacker on a route, and then you’ve got to make a third-and-1 to win the game. So there’s a lot of maturity that is going to have to take place because he’s such a young and inexperienced player, but he’s a great kid and got a lot of talent.”

Notable

— The Raiders are scheduled for a 9:15 a.m. to noon practice Saturday. Quarterback Derek Carr and Incognito are among the players expected to meet afterward with reporters.

— Gruden called linebacker Vontaze Burfict “the straw that stirs the drink” for the Raiders’ defense in 2019. “He’s going to be a big part of this defense, calling it, making adjustments. We’re hoping Brandon Marshall can be an associate of his, and when you put Tahir Whitehead into that group, we feel like we have improved a position that we have really struggled at over the years.”

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Raiders Videos
Video - Raiders WR Antonio Brown placed on non-football injury list
The Raiders announced on Friday, just one day prior to the start of the team's NFL training camp in Napa, that star wide receiver Antonio Brown was placed on the non-football injury list. Michael Gehlken updates on just how long Brown might be out. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders WR Antonio Brown arrives in Napa in a hot air balloon, injury updates - VIDEO
Raiders general manager and head coach Jon Gruden held a press conference from team's training camp in Napa to address some of the latest topics, including Antonio Brown's arrival in a hot air balloon. The Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken, Ed Graney and Cassie Soto break down the latest. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Rookies in 2019
With 3 first round draft picks a lot of attention is going to be on the Raiders rookies this year. Listen to Michael Gehlken breakdown who to watch out for in training camp.
Raiders Position Breakdown
The Raiders are starting training camp and there are going to be some battles for positions. Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken talk with Cassie Soto about the matchups.
Las Vegas Stadium Update: AEG to Manage Operations - Video
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board met on July 18 to discuss construction updates, including the newest partnership with AEG Facilities. AEG will be responsible for the stadium’s operations, as well as scheduling events on the days the Raiders are not playing.
Raiders top out Henderson Headquarters - Video
The NFL’s Raiders have topped out its Henderson headquarters. The team recently held a quarterly lunch with workers that included a steel beam signing ceremony. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stadium Show: Raiders Stadium On Schedule For Completion - VIDEO
The Raiders Stadium continues to be on schedule despite taking down trusses off the top of the stadium for realignment. Stadium show host Ed Graney and business reporter Rick Velotta go over all of the updates to the Las Vegas Stadium and what workers have been able to accomplish despite the complication.
Raiders Stadium Construction Update - VIDEO
The Raiders stadium in Las Vegas is still on track to be complete by 2020 when the team arrives.
Golden Knights, Raiders Unite for Charity Softball Game - Video Highlights
Golden Knights and Raiders players alike were more than excited to join together in a charity softball game to raise money for pediatric cancer. Players from both teams cannot wait for the Raiders to arrive in Las Vegas so more joint events can take place.
Golden Knights and Raiders Raise over $100K in Charity Softball Game - Video Highlights
In the first-ever Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game, the Golden Knights and Raiders raised $136,000 for the Tyler Robinson Foundation. At the end of the nights, it was the Raiders that raised the Battle For Vegas trophy, after beating the Golden Knights 20-16. Take a look at some of the highlights from the game!
Raiders Mini-camp Begins - VIDEO
The Raiders have started their mandatory mini-camp with the announcement of HBO's Hard Knocks training camp show.
Jon Gruden on the comeback of Richie Incognito, making Rodney Hudson a long-time Raider - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about the state of the offensive line, wanting to make center Rodney Hudson a Raider for a long time and where guard Richie Incognito fits in with the team. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Darren Waller a Standout among Raiders Tight Ends - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden had high praise for tight end Darren Waller during a press conference at mandatory minicamp in Alameda, Calif. Waller spoke about developing his skills to play the position as well. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden says he is not talking to his brother again over Hard Knocks on HBO - Video
Prior to the announcement being made that the Oakland Raiders would be featured on Hard Knocks on HBO, head coach Jon Gruden hinted that maybe the team would be on the show and said he would not talk to his brother, Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, again. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith Ready to Battle for Vegas - Video
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith is ready to Battle For Vegas in a charity softball game that will feature various celebrity athletes, including teammates Jonathan Marchessault, Ryan Reaves and Erik Haula. Smith's team will face off against former Raider Marcus Allen and his teammates, including Vontaze Burfict, Josh Jacobs and Maurice Hurst. The charity softball game is set to take place on Saturday, June 15th at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
Raiders talk about the additions of Richie Incognito and Antonio Brown
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, offensive tackle Trent Brown and safety Lamarcus Joyner discuss the additions of offensive guard Richie Incognito and wide receiver Antonio Brown at an OTA session. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders WR Antonio Brown says building camaraderie is key - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown talks about learning a new offense, developing a relationship with quarterback Derek Carr and his new teammates. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders sign Richie Incognito to one-year deal - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock met with the media prior to the start of an offseason training session to discuss the signing of offensive guard Richie Incognito. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayock discusses signing Incognito
Raiders GM Mike Mayock speaks to media regarding the team signing Richie Incognito.
Raiders Stadium Gets New Angles From Above - VIDEO
The Raiders Stadium Authority has released new drone footage of the Las Vegas Stadium.
Kolton Miller vows to be better for the Raiders in 2019 - Video
After suffering several injuries in his rookie season with the Oakland Raiders, a healthy Kolton Miller vows to perform better at left tackle and talks about the potential the offensive line has. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carr says to get used to him, he'll be around awhile - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr responds to rumors that team was going to draft a quarterback in the 2019 NFL Draft with the intention of replacing him. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Stadium on Schedule For Completion, Safety Standards - VIDEO
The Raiders Stadium continues its construction on schedule and reporters Ed Graney, Rick Velotta and special guest project director on the Las Vegas Stadium Paul Dudzinsky go over all the latest updates.
Carr says he's making strides in Gruden's offense - VIDEO
Derek Carr, Doug Martin, Kolton Miller and Tyrell Williams discuss their experiences in the offseason, getting to work together and how their roles will be defined as training gets underway organized team activities. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden says Raiders improved supporting cast should help Carr this season
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about how the team chemistry is developing, what areas the they've improved their roster and how it'll help quarterback Derek Carr. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders practice facility taking shape
The Las Vegas Raiders 323,000-square-foot headquarters and practice facility in Henderson targeted to complete construction by spring of 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders stadium canopy truss install time-lapse
Sixty-five ton canopy truss is lifted into place on Raiders stadium.
THE LATEST