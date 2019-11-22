Raiders have two players in injury limbo for Jets game

The Raiders have two players with an injury status for Sunday’s game. Backup offensive tackle David Sharpe (calf) is out and will not make the trip to the East Coast.

The Raiders have two players with an injury status for Sunday’s game. Backup offensive tackle David Sharpe (calf) is out and will not make the trip to the East Coast, according to coach Jon Gruden.

Lamarcus Joyner (groin) is listed as questionable.

Joyner said following Friday’s practice that he feels a lot better, crediting Gruden and the team’s medical staff for his progress since last Thursday’s game. Still, Joyner did not practice all week, which is usually a sign that a player is unlikely to suit up on Sunday.

