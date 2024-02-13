59°F
Raiders News

Raiders hire 49ers assistant as offensive line coach

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2024 - 3:26 pm
 
James Cregg (San Francisco 49ers)

The Raiders are hiring 49ers assistant James Cregg as their offensive line coach.

Cregg, 50, spent the past two seasons as the assistant offensive line coach in San Francisco. He served a similar role with the Raiders in 2007 and 2008.

Cregg was the offensive line coach at the University of Tennessee in 2009 and at Southern California from 2010 to 2013. He has been an assistant offensive line coach with the Broncos (2014 to 2016) and Chargers (2017), and the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Louisiana State from 2018 to 2020.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

