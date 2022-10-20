Raiders hiring director of diversity, equity and inclusion

The Raiders are searching for a director of diversity, equity and inclusion, the latest front office move since team president Sandra Douglass Morgan took helm of the team this summer.

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan talks to American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller during a keynote at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan talks to American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller during a keynote at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Raiders are searching for a director of diversity, equity and inclusion, the latest front office move in recent months by the team.

Team President Sandra Douglass Morgan was hired in July amid accusations of a hostile work environment within the Raiders organization, including allegations made by former interim president Dan Ventrelle at the time of his firing in May.

Morgan said she wouldn’t overlook any potential issues within the Raiders and planned to speak to as many employees as possible to ensure the environment was a healthy one for all.

Although the hiring of a director of of diversity, equity and inclusion wouldn’t be a new position within the NFL, that doesn’t make it any less significant to the team, Morgan said.

“I want to say at least a third, if not half of the NFL teams have someone that’s dedicated to it,” Morgan said. “That (diversity, equity and inclusion) is something that’s obviously important to not only the Raiders, but to our owner, Mark Davis.”

The job description for the director position includes daily operational leadership on diversity and inclusion policies, programs and practices. The description also notes the director would serve as “a cultural change agent through the development of strong relationships across the organization.”

Once filled, the hiring of a director of diversity, equity and inclusion will be the latest significant Raiders hiring since May. Justin Carley was announced last month as general counsel for the team, replacing Kevin Manara, who was hired from the NFL while Ventrelle was interim president. The same day the team announced the hiring of Qiava Martinez as its new chief sales officer.

The Raiders also hired Heather DeSanto as its new vice president of human resources the same week Morgan was hired as team president. Former Raiders’ player Marcel Reece also saw a new role with the team in late May, going from chief people officer to senior vice president, chief of staff.

Morgan highlighted the Raiders’ long history of culturally significant moves in the NFL including the hiring of the first Latino head coach in Tom Flores, the first Black coach with Art Shell and the first female CEO in Amy Trask. Morgan is also the first Black female team president in NFL history.

Despite the long history of notable moves, Morgan didn’t downplay the significance the new hire would have.

“It’s nothing new to the Raiders, but it’s important as we’re in a new city to ensure our employee base understands the importance of that,” Morgan said. “Not just internally, but also with the external partners we have as well.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.