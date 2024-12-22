Raiders QB returns from injury, expected to start against Jaguars
Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is active for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as they look to snap a 10-game losing streak.
Aidan O’Connell is active and expected to start at quarterback for the Raiders on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium.
O’Connell missed Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury. Desmond Ridder started in his place and is projected to be the backup against the Jaguars.
The Raiders’ inactive players for Sunday are cornerback Nate Hobbs (illness), guard Jordan Meredith (ankle), quarterback Carter Bradley, cornerback Sam Webb (back/illness), defensive tackle Matthew Butler, and linebacker Kana’i Mauga.
