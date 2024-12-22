61°F
Raiders QB returns from injury, expected to start against Jaguars

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) together during wa ...
Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) together during warmups before the first half of their NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2024 - 12:04 pm
 
Updated December 22, 2024 - 12:07 pm

Aidan O’Connell is active and expected to start at quarterback for the Raiders on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium.

O’Connell missed Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury. Desmond Ridder started in his place and is projected to be the backup against the Jaguars.

The Raiders’ inactive players for Sunday are cornerback Nate Hobbs (illness), guard Jordan Meredith (ankle), quarterback Carter Bradley, cornerback Sam Webb (back/illness), defensive tackle Matthew Butler, and linebacker Kana’i Mauga.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

