Raiders QB returns from injury, expected to start against Jaguars

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is active for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as they look to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) together during warmups before the first half of their NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aidan O’Connell is active and expected to start at quarterback for the Raiders on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium.

O’Connell missed Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury. Desmond Ridder started in his place and is projected to be the backup against the Jaguars.

The Raiders’ inactive players for Sunday are cornerback Nate Hobbs (illness), guard Jordan Meredith (ankle), quarterback Carter Bradley, cornerback Sam Webb (back/illness), defensive tackle Matthew Butler, and linebacker Kana’i Mauga.

