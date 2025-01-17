Raiders interview former Super Bowl coach for vacancy

60°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2025 - 2:30 pm
 
Updated January 17, 2025 - 2:39 pm

The Raiders continued their search for a coach by interviewing former Panthers and Commanders coach Ron Rivera on Friday in Las Vegas.

The club was also expected to interview former Jets coach Robert Saleh in person Friday.

If the Saleh interview goes off as planned, the Raiders will be in compliance with the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which mandates clubs must interview two diverse candidates from outside their building for any head coach vacancy.

Rivera, 63, has a 102-103-2 record in 13 seasons as a coach. He was 76-63-1 with Carolina and 26-40-1 with Washington.

Rivera’s teams were 3-5 in the postseason, including a 2-1 record in 2015 when he led the Panthers to the NFC championship and a berth in Super Bowl 50.

Rivera was 4-13 in his final season in Washington in 2023.

The Raiders’ other known coaching candidates are Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com . Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

