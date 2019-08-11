Raiders’ Jon Gruden optimistic Antonio Brown will return soon

The coach cast doubt on reports that the star receiver would retire should a grievance filed against the NFL over the helmet he wants to wear be rejected.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Coach Jon Gruden remains optimistic he will have star receiver Antonio Brown back on the field and wearing a Raiders helmet in the near future.

“We hope Antonio is back here soon because he’s exciting to be around,” Gruden said after the team’s 14-3 win over the Rams on Saturday in the preseason opener at RingCentral Coliseum. “I’m excited. I’ve got some plays for him, and I hope we can start calling them.”

Brown probably wouldn’t have played Saturday even if he was with the team, but well-documented foot issues and newly reported controversy about his preferred helmet not being approved by the NFL have kept him away.

Gruden said it’s possible Brown will join his teammates soon.

“Man, I hope so,” he said. “There’s been a lot of reports out there. I can’t say I agree with all of them, certainly. But I support this guy. I think that’s what needs to be said. This (foot injury) was a total accident. It really wasn’t his fault, and it’s a serious injury. I know some people are (smirking) at it, but it’s really not a laughing matter. The guy is hurt, and he’s innocent.

“And the helmet thing is a personal matter to him. He has a strong feeling about what he’s worn on his head, and we’re supporting him. And we understand the league’s position as well, so we’re in a tough spot.”

Gruden cast doubt on reports that Brown would retire should a grievance filed against the league over the helmet he wants to wear be rejected.

“I have a lot of confidence that he’s one of the premier competitors I’ve ever been around,” Gruden said. “I’ve got a feeling he would play with no helmet; that’s how much he loves to play. But I’m not going to put words in anybody’s mouth. We’re going to support him, and whatever his decision is, we’ll stand by him.”

An arbitrator is expected to rule on Brown’s grievance as early as Monday.

QBs battle for backup job

Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman each led the offense to touchdowns on their opening drives.

There wasn’t much that stood out beyond that, except for two costly interceptions by Glennon and a 50-yard scramble by Peterman to set up a score.

“When you take the opening drive 80 yards and score, credit to both those guys,” Gruden said. “Mike had the two interceptions, one of them in the red zone. You can’t have that. Peterman showed his athleticism. He can run, and I think as he continues to gain command of the offense, he’s going to be an interesting guy to watch.”

Peterman played the second half and finished 9 of 12 for 66 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed three times for a team-high 56 yards. Glennon completed 17 of 25 for 200 yards in the first half.

Going streaking

Gruden has won his opening preseason game in his last 10 seasons as a coach, including a 7-0 record in seven years in Tampa Bay.

He was unaware of the odd trend.

“We put a lot of effort into winning these games, I don’t care what anybody says,” Gruden said. “Whoever is out there, we’re competing and we want to win with whoever is on the field. I’m really proud of these young players. We’re out there trying to teach these guys since April. You’re rooting for them like they’re your kids. You’re cheering for them, screaming at them and just really hoping someone can burst on the scene.”

First look at new rule

The Raiders got a glimpse at what the new pass interference challenge rule looks like in the third quarter.

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay asked the officials to review their on-field ruling that Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson did not interfere with receiver Alex Bachman on a deep sideline pass in front of Rams coaches.

After review, the officials allowed the noncall to stand.

The rule was put in place this offseason after the Rams benefited from a controversial no-call in a win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC championship game.

Extra playing time

Lawson, who is facing a four-game suspension, and second-year defensive linemen Arden Key and Mo Hurst played into the fourth quarter. Most of the projected regular-season contributors had the night off or made brief cameos.

Gruden cited injuries for creating a lack of depth on the line and forcing the additional reps.

