Raiders keeping all options open for NFL draft, including trading up

Tom Telesco, left, and Antonio Pierce are introduced as general manager and coach during a press conference at Raiders headquarters in Henderson Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Raiders have the 13th pick in the NFL draft, but general manager Tom Telesco indicated Monday he has contingency plans for the first round based on scenarios.

That could mean the Raiders trading up in Thursday’s first round, presumably for a quarterback.

“We have a plan right now to go up if we have to and be aggressive with it,” Telesco said during a news conference.

The Raiders have been linked for months to Louisiana State quarterback Jayden Daniels, whom coach Antonio Pierce recruited out of high school when Pierce was the recruiting director at Arizona State. To get into range to take Daniels, the Raiders would have to move to the second or third pick.

The Commanders have the second pick but have indicated they won’t trade it. The Patriots pick third and have expressed a willingness to trade down. If the Commanders pass on Daniels at No. 2, the Raiders could engage the Patriots on a deal that lands them Daniels.

Other quarterbacks the Raiders could trade up for are Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

Telesco said trading up is just one of the options the Raiders are prepared to entertain.

“We’ve got a plan if we stick and pick, obviously,” he said. “And we’ve got a plan to go back, if it’s within a certain range.”

Staying at No. 13 or trading down a few spots could be an option for a quarterback such as Washington’s Michael Penix.

Telesco, who took over the Raiders in January after spending the past 10 years as the Chargers’ general manager, said trade talk has unfolded at a typical pace.

“It’s been pretty normal this year, as like other years,” he said. “There’s been conversations with other teams, but it’s probably more general than specific. It really won’t get more specific until usually later in the process — Tuesday, Wednesday. Even Thursday. Even sometimes when you’re on the clock.”

