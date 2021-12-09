Raiders’ kicker, punter agree to long-term deals

A.J. Cole and Daniel Carlson have been among the best at their positions this season and were both rewarded for their efforts with new deals.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6, left) holds the ball as place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) gets off another field goal attempt during warmups for a scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, August 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oakland Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) lines up to kick a field goal as punter A.J. Cole (6) prepares to hold during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates after making the winning field goal in overtime during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) congratulates punter AJ Cole after kicker Daniel Carlson (2) made a field goal during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders shouldn’t be in the market for a kicker or punter anytime soon.

Daniel Carlson and A.J. Cole have both signed four-year extensions to remain with the organization, a source close to the team confirmed to the Review-Journal.

Carlson’s agent, Mike McCartney of Priority Sports, posted on Twitter late Wednesday his client had agreed to the extension with the Raiders.

Carlson was set to become a free agent at the end of the season after signing a one-year, $3,384,000 tender to remain with the team in 2021.

He is third in the league with 27 made field goals on 30 attempts this season.

Carlson, a 26-year-old Auburn alum, was a sixth-round pick of the Vikings in 2018. He was released early in the season and signed by the Raiders, where he has held the job ever since.

He has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice this season and four times since joining the Raiders.

Cole, who also serves as Carlson’s holder on placekicks, is having a historic season.

The third-year pro out from North Carolina State is averaging 51.1 gross yards per punt, tied with Shane Lechler in 2009 for the second best mark in league history. He trails only Sammy Baugh’s 1940 mark of 51.4 yards per punt.

Cole was set to be a restricted free agent after the season. He signed a three-year deal as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and beat out incumbent Johnny Townsend for the job.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.