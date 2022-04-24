Raiders land potential starter in mock draft simulation

Throughout the week, the Review-Journal will run computer simulations and profile the players who end up with the Raiders with the 86th pick, their first selection of the NFL draft.

LSU guard Ed Ingram runs through drills during LSU Pro Day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU guard Ed Ingram (70) in front of quarterback Jontre Kirklin (13) during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

American Team offensive lineman Ed Ingram of LSU (70) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LSU guard Ed Ingram runs through drills during LSU Pro Day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU guard Ed Ingram runs through drills during LSU Pro Day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Raiders aren’t scheduled to pick until the third round of the NFL draft after trading their first two selections away as part of a deal for star wide receiver Davante Adams.

It’s difficult to project which players may be available by the time the Raiders are on the clock for the 86th selection, well into the third round on Friday night.

Throughout the week, we will let a computer do it for us. The Review-Journal will run a mock simulation each day through The Draft Network’s draft tool and break down the prospect that is selected for the Raiders.

Today’s choice was Ed Ingram, an interior offensive lineman from Louisiana State:

Here the Raiders add depth to the interior offensive line with an athletic guard who can play on either side and could be an immediate factor in the run game.

In the exercise, Ingram went immediately ahead of Nebraska interior offensive lineman Cam Jurgens.

Ingram excels when he can get on the move in front of a play and move people out of the way to clear a path for the ballcarrier.

“Then if we’re on the goal line, I feel like you can just run it behind me and we’ll just punch it in,” he said of his strengths at the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

Ingram projects as a starter in the NFL, which means he would represent good value for the Raiders at this point in the draft.

Offensive line is definitely an area of need both in the starting lineup and further down the depth chart.

He may even be able to contribute very early in his NFL career. Ingram certainly believes that’s the case.

“I feel like I’m a quick learner, so I can learn an offense very quickly,” he said. “I think that’s an advantage I have.”

Another strength is his experience as the 6-foot-3, 307-pounder played more than 2,600 snaps at the highest level of college football.

As with any potential third-rounder, his resume isn’t perfect. Ingram has some inconsistent pass blocking reps on his tape and never progressed the way many expected after he looked like a potential first-round pick as a freshman.

That may have had something to do with two felony charges of aggravated sexual assault of a minor that were eventually dropped, but cost him 14 months of his collegiate career when he was suspended.

The pre-draft process has allowed Ingram the chance to meet with teams and most likely answer any questions they may have had about the legal issues.

Draft analysts don’t seem to have as many questions about his ability on the field.

The Pro Football Focus draft guide states he will be a starter in the NFL. According to The Draft Network, Ingram has all the traits to make an immediate impact at the next level.

“He is a strong, powerful run blocker that can move defensive linemen off the line of scrimmage,” it says. “He has the athleticism to become an effective pulling guard in power run schemes. He can also work to the second level in a controlled manner to effectively block second-level defenders.

”Has a high-level football IQ in his pass sets that allows him to correctly pick up stunts and blitzing second-level defenders.”

Ingram is ready for the challenge. He plans to reach his goals by winning battles just as he did throughout college and the draft process.

“I just have the mindset that I can get off the ball faster than the other guy and I’m going to get under him and drive him off the ball,” he said. “Every time I’ve gone against a really good guy, I’ve known it’s my moment to shine and that’s my mindset.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.