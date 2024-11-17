Raiders lose 6th straight despite rookie’s monster game
The Raiders got a huge performance from rookie tight end Brock Bowers, but still lost to the Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Raiders extended their losing streak to six games with a 34-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 28 of his 36 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns for Miami, which won its second straight.
Rookie tight end Brock Bowers had 13 catches for 124 yards and one touchdown for the Raiders. It was the first 100-yard game of Bowers’ NFL career.
The Dolphins led 10-6 at halftime and 24-12 with 10:37 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Raiders cut their deficit to 24-19 with 4:23 left in the game, but Tagovailoa threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jonnu Smith on Miami’s next drive.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew responded with an interception, his ninth of the season, to all but seal the loss for the Raiders.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
